I’m fortunate that songs from my films resonate with audiences: Golden Star Ganesh

Whether it's a film or song, it requires some extra energy. While some consider the songs as positive vibes, I view them as a blessing. I would like to credit everyone involved in creating the songs—from the music directors and choreographers to the costume designers, makeup artists, and, of course, the director and the technical team—who have always managed to bring together a hit song for me," he says.

He goes on to add, "I am fortunate to get some fantastic tracks. Creating a buzz through songs happens on its own. We can’t force listeners or order them to listen to our tracks. If they like them, they don’t mind putting them on repeat mode," Ganesh mentions, noting the importance of music in his career and crediting Anand Audio for their support. Arjun Janya also attributes a music album's success to the ample time at hand to create the songs for the music company, and he credits the makers for believing in his compositions, resulting in successful melodies.

Produced under the Trishul Entertainment banner, the film's cast includes Malavika Nair and Sharan Shetty as the female leads, alongside veteran actors Srinivasa Murthy, Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu, Shivadwaj, and Giri in pivotal roles.