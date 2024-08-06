I’m fortunate that songs from my films resonate with audiences: Golden Star Ganesh

Ganesh's films have always been popular for their memorable music with various tracks, especially the romantic numbers in films such as Chellata, Mungaru Male, Gaalipata, Cheluvina Chittara, and Chamak, to name a few. The latest addition to this list is the music album from Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, which has become a hit. The film features seven songs composed by Arjun Janya, with four tracks, including the standout 'Dwapara', trending strongly. To celebrate this success, the popular music label Anand Audio honoured the lyricists, singers such as Chandan Shetty and Jaskaran Singh, and music director Arjun Janya.
The romantic family drama, directed by Srinivas Raju and produced by Prashanth G Rudrappa, is set to hit theatres on August 15. In a conversation with CE, Ganesh discussed the secret to the musical success of his films: "Is it the music director’s touch or something more? I believe it's ultimately a blessing.
Whether it's a film or song, it requires some extra energy. While some consider the songs as positive vibes, I view them as a blessing. I would like to credit everyone involved in creating the songs—from the music directors and choreographers to the costume designers, makeup artists, and, of course, the director and the technical team—who have always managed to bring together a hit song for me," he says.
He goes on to add, "I am fortunate to get some fantastic tracks. Creating a buzz through songs happens on its own. We can’t force listeners or order them to listen to our tracks. If they like them, they don’t mind putting them on repeat mode," Ganesh mentions, noting the importance of music in his career and crediting Anand Audio for their support. Arjun Janya also attributes a music album's success to the ample time at hand to create the songs for the music company, and he credits the makers for believing in his compositions, resulting in successful melodies.
Produced under the Trishul Entertainment banner, the film's cast includes Malavika Nair and Sharan Shetty as the female leads, alongside veteran actors Srinivasa Murthy, Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu, Shivadwaj, and Giri in pivotal roles.