Naveen Shankar set to lead a boxing-themed film directed by Vikas Pushpagiri

Naveen Shankar, who shot to fame with his debut in the sci-fi thriller Gultoo, recently appeared in films such as Hondisi Bareyiri and Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire in pivotal roles. The actor has reportedly wrapped up shooting for the films Moolataha Nammavare and Nodidavaru Enanthare, which are yet to be released.

Meanwhile, CE has learned that Naveen Shankar, who has been careful about his project selection, has given a green light for his next, likely to be directed by Vikas Pushpagiri. The latter known for directing films like Neuron and Scam 1770, is helming his third project, based on a story by Shankar Raman and produced by Mystic Art Studios.

The film, described as a boxer-based drama, is set to reveal more details during its muhurath, scheduled for later this month. The team has finalised Sharanya Shetty as the female lead. Sharanya, who will soon be seen in the film Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi alongside Ganesh, will share screenspace with Naveen Shankar for the first time. Additionally, Sharanya has signed two more projects with the same production house, marking her debut in Telugu cinema, likely to commence next year.

Hari Gowra, known for his compositions in films like Hanu-Man, Charminar, and the upcoming Father starring Krishna, joins the project as the music composer.