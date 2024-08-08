Being the face of 'Kabandha' is a big step-up for me, says Prasad Vashist

Prasad Vashist's journey in the film industry has been one of perseverance and dedication. After 10 years and over 16 films, including notable works like Buguri, Dada is Back, Mugulu Nage, Vijayanand, and Kranthi, Prasad is now set to make a mark as the lead in Kabandha. Reflecting on his long-standing connection with the big screen, Prasad shares a personal reason for Kabandha's release at the Anupama Theatre on August 9.

"My father, Nagaraj Rao, early in his career, sat at the ticket box office of this theatre for 2 years. Today, he is proud that his son is not only the face of the film but is also venturing into production with it and having it released at this theatre," says Prasad Vashist. He also takes the opportunity to thank his guru, Nischal, for guiding him to this point.

Having played key roles, Prasad considers being the face of the film a significant step up. "Of course, the story is what revolves around everything, and we just bring the characters to life. Moreover, sharing screenspace with noted actors like Kishore, Avinash, and even Prashanth Siddi and Yogaraj Bhat was a learning curve," says Prasad while adding, "I am looking at Kabandha as a foundation for my career."