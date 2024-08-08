‘Bheema' explores Bengaluru’s gritty reality while offering commercial entertainment’: Vijay Kumar

Vijay Kumar’s journey in the film industry is a tale of transformation and vision. Starting with a key role in Ranga SSLC and appearing in films like Monalisa, Jogi, and Shree, he got his first major break as lead with Suri’s Duniya. Over the past two decades, Vijay has acted in over 18 films and has now made a striking transition to directing. This shift came after a producer’s comment on his film’s marketability sparked a new direction for him. With his directorial debut Salaga being well-received, he is now ready to unveil his second project, Bheema, scheduled for release on August 9.
Produced by Jagadeesh Gowda and Krishna Sarthak, Bheema explores a dark and unpleasant side of Bengaluru. This film, featuring Vijay in the lead role, deals with relevant themes such as drug addiction and societal decay. According to the makers, the film’s intense atmosphere is matched by its evocative soundtrack, composed by Charan Raj, which has already caught the public’s eye.
Vijay’s attraction to these intense subjects is deeply personal. “I am a good listener. The stories I’ve heard about Bengaluru’s dark side—its drug issues, the hidden struggles—are the stories that need to be told,” he says. “With Bheema, my aim is to awaken parents to the realities of their children’s lives, which might be unsettling. I strive to blend commercial entertainment with the harsh truths of Bengaluru’s world.”
He goes on to add, “The film carries a significant message, delivered in an engaging way and without being preachy. It’s a narrative that isn’t confined to a single genre; it’s a film for everyone, encapsulating the experiences of various people.”
Vijay has been particularly secretive about the film’s plot, but he describes Bheema as a film that plays a vital part in understanding societal issues. “Just as blood is essential for the body, Bheema is crucial for society. Its significance will become clear once the audience watches the film.”
Vijay emphasises the importance of authenticity in how the film treats its subject, something which extends to his casting choices as well. Talking about the fresh cast for the film, Vijay says he has embraced the ‘vocal for local’ philosophy, championing fresh talent with the debut of Ashwini, a theatre artist turned actor, alongside Black Dragon Manju and Chandru, and Jayasurya among others.
“Working with established actors can sometimes limit authenticity. I also prefer casting local talents and non-actors who naturally embody their roles. They may be common people today, but they have the potential to become tomorrow’s stars. Even though newcomers face challenges, they rise to the occasion and bring genuine depth to their characters,” Vijay signs off.