‘Bheema' explores Bengaluru’s gritty reality while offering commercial entertainment’: Vijay Kumar

Vijay Kumar’s journey in the film industry is a tale of transformation and vision. Starting with a key role in Ranga SSLC and appearing in films like Monalisa, Jogi, and Shree, he got his first major break as lead with Suri’s Duniya. Over the past two decades, Vijay has acted in over 18 films and has now made a striking transition to directing. This shift came after a producer’s comment on his film’s marketability sparked a new direction for him. With his directorial debut Salaga being well-received, he is now ready to unveil his second project, Bheema, scheduled for release on August 9.

Produced by Jagadeesh Gowda and Krishna Sarthak, Bheema explores a dark and unpleasant side of Bengaluru. This film, featuring Vijay in the lead role, deals with relevant themes such as drug addiction and societal decay. According to the makers, the film’s intense atmosphere is matched by its evocative soundtrack, composed by Charan Raj, which has already caught the public’s eye.

Vijay’s attraction to these intense subjects is deeply personal. “I am a good listener. The stories I’ve heard about Bengaluru’s dark side—its drug issues, the hidden struggles—are the stories that need to be told,” he says. “With Bheema, my aim is to awaken parents to the realities of their children’s lives, which might be unsettling. I strive to blend commercial entertainment with the harsh truths of Bengaluru’s world.”