'Gowri' has personal significance for Indrajit Lankesh as it marks his son Samarjit’s debut: Sudeep

All the spotlight is on Samarjit Lankesh, set to make his debut in his father Indrajit Lankesh’s upcoming film 'Gowri', which also marks the debut of Sanya Iyer. The trailer, unveiled by their friend and star Kichcha Sudeep at a grand event on Monday, has heightened anticipation ahead of the film's release on August 15.

Inspired by true events, 'Gowri' promises to be a multifaceted entertainer that blends family dynamics, action, and romance. Samarjit portrays a farmer’s son with musical ambitions in the film, which is set to show his talent in action, dance, and dialogue, and it hints at underlying class conflicts.

'Gowri' brings together an ensemble cast including Priyanka Upendra, Akul Balaji, Malathi Sudhir, Sihi Kahi Chandru, Mukhyamantri Chandru, Sampath Maitreya, Chandu Gowda, and Sweezal. The film has music composed by Chandan Shetty and Jassie Gift as well as cinematography by AJ Shetty and Krishnakumar.

Discussing the trailer, Sudeep noted the lines and dialogue delivered by Samarjit, describing them as a thoughtful commentary on changes across generations. He also mentioned the film’s significance, noting that 'Gowri' holds personal meaning for Indrajit as it marks his son's debut. The Max hero also reflected on his long-standing friendship with Indrajit Lankesh and recalled their days playing badminton together.

"Back then, I didn't realise Indrajit was the son of Lankesh, the well-known Kannada writer and filmmaker. But even then, his competitive spirit shone through," said Sudeep. He recognised that, in today's Kannada cinema scene, the story’s quality is crucial, with other aspects taking a back seat. "The big questions are whether the story grips audiences and whether Samarjit can deliver a compelling performance," he added.

Regarding comparisons of Samarjit to Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, Sudeep humorously commented, "Someone dubbed Samarjit Lankesh the Hrithik Roshan of our industry, making Indrajit Lankesh the Rakesh Roshan. I have no doubt Samarjit will succeed. But I’m curious to see whether Indrajit will create a film like Koi Mil Gaya," chuckled Sudeep.