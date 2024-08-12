Quitting is never an option: Sharanya Shetty

Sharanya Shetty, who transitioned seamlessly from television to the silver screen, is poised for a major breakthrough with her upcoming film, Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi. Having showcased her talent in films like 1980, Naguvina Hoogala Mele, and Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu, she is confident that this new project will be her big break.

“Sharing the screen with Ganesh is a dream come true for any actor. I’m incredibly fortunate to be one of those lucky few,” Sharanya Shetty gushes about her co-star in Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi. Directed by Srinivas Raju, the film also starring Malavika Nair, Rangayana Raghu, Shruti, and Sadhu Kokila among the ensemble cast, is set to release on August 15.

“The scale of this project made me wonder if I was embarking on a new chapter in Kannada cinema. I’m thrilled that my profile aligned with the role, which I secured through auditions,” she adds.

In Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, Sharanya portrays Jaanu, a bold and glamorous independent woman. “Sharing a romantic song with Ganesh, the industry’s evergreen romantic hero, felt like a dream come true,” she laughs. Defining boldness, she says, “It’s not just about attire; it’s about confidence and voice. I’m excited to have stood out among 45 senior artists in this film. It’s about making your presence felt,” she explains.

Sharanya raves about her co-star Ganesh, calling him “incredibly energetic.” She adds, “His energy is infectious, and his comic timing is impeccable, both on and off-screen. He’s always quick with a joke and can adapt to any situation effortlessly. Working with Ganesh taught me the importance of ‘presence of mind’ while acting, and his energy is something I truly admire.”

The actor also commends director Srinivas Raju, known for his gritty crime drama Dandupalya, for his versatility. “It was surprising to see him helm a love story. He proved his ability to transcend genres and explore different storytelling styles,” Sharanya observes.

Sharanya has three projects lined up, awaiting official announcements from the production houses. With a determined spirit, she aspires to celebrate her 25th year in the film industry.

“The film industry is a dynamic space with constant new entries and exits,” she observes. “But my passion lies here. I’m committed to overcoming challenges and striving for success. Quitting is never an option,” she concludes..