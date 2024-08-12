Shivarajkumar’s eyes are incredibly expressive: Ravi Basrur

Ravi Basrur, the in-demand music director, is juggling multiple high-profile projects, including Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film with Jr. NTR. Currently engrossed in the re-recording process for the much-anticipated Bhairathi Ranagal, starring Shivarajkumar and directed by Narthan, Ravi’s musical prowess is once again in the spotlight. '

The prequel to the blockbuster Mufti, Bhairathi Ranagal has been generating immense buzz, and its recently released title track, available on Anand Audio, has further heightened anticipation.

The song showcases Shivarajkumar in a powerful avatar reminiscent of his iconic role in Mufti. Penned by Kinnal Raja and voice rendered by Santhosh Venky, the track has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm from fans.

In an exclusive interview with CE, Ravi Basrur, composing music for his first full-fledged Shivarajkumar film, shared insights into his approach. “When composing for a film, understanding the director’s vision and the actors’ essence is paramount,” he says.

“For Bhairathi Ranagal, a prequel to Mufti, we had to capture the original film’s essence while crafting a new world. Shivarajkumar’s larger-than-life persona needed to be celebrated. The title track, designed with his fans in mind, maintains the film’s mystique.”

Elaborating on the title track, Ravi explains, “It highlights Shivarajkumar’s charisma without revealing too much. His eyes are incredibly expressive, and we’ve emphasized this through the background score.”

Ravi Basrur has composed three songs, each meticulously crafted to enhance specific moments in the film. “Typically, songs in a film help convey elements of the story that can’t be fully explained through dialogue. However, Narthan employs music as a powerful tool to elevate the storytelling. Each song is integral to the plot, rather than a mere break,” he shares. He adds that the remaining two songs are contextually driven, significantly contributing to the film’s narrative.

Produced by Geetha Pictures, Bhairathi Ranagal is their second venture after the successful Vedha. Sharing the screen with Shivarajkumar for the first time, Rukmini Vasanth plays a doctor. Bollywood actor Rahul Bose makes a noteworthy comeback to Kannada cinema, joining a talented ensemble including Gopalkrishna Deshpande and Babu Hirannaiah. Naveen Kumar handles the cinematography.

Currently in post-production, Bhairathi Ranagal is slated for a September release, with an official date to be announced soon.