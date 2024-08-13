Naveen Shankar joins Shivarajkumar's 131st action flick

Director Karthik Adwaith, who made his directorial debut with the Tamil film Paayum Oli Nee Enakku, is set to make a grand entry into Kannada cinema with an action-packed thriller featuring Shivarajkumar. Production on the multi-lingual project is slated to commence later this month. The film promises to showcase Shivarajkumar in a never-seen-before avatar, as the director aims to deliver a high-octane cinematic experience.

Adding to the anticipation, the film boasts a thrilling musical score by acclaimed composer Sam CS. The project has gained significant momentum with the recent casting of popular actor Naveen Shankar in a pivotal role. Naveen, who impressed audiences with his debut performance in Gultoo, was last seen in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar.

He will share the screen with Shivarajkumar for the first time. The dynamic duo’s on-screen chemistry is already generating immense buzz, reminiscent of the on-screen magic brought by Dhananjay to Tagaru. An official announcement regarding his character is eagerly anticipated and is expected to add a new dimension to his acting portfolio.

Backed by NS Reddy and Sudheer, the film’s technical team comprises writers VM Prasanna and Jay Krishna, cinematographer AJ Shetty, and art director Ravi Santhehakhlu.

In addition to this exciting project, Naveen Shankar is also set to star in an upcoming film by Vikas Pushpagiri, which is centered around a boxing theme. Meanwhile, the ever-busy Shivarajkumar is awaiting the release of Bhairathi Ranagal and is gearing up to commence his 131st film.