Blending in with Roshan Mathew

Actor Roshan Mathew, a well-known face in the Malayalam film industry, is just three-movies-old in Bollywood but has already made his mark. Even as he is currently juggling work commitments in the Southern film industries and Bollywood, he still does not feel the need to have a manager for himself. Mathew believes that there has been no discernible change in his life apart from the fact that he visits Mumbai more often now, almost on a monthly basis.

“There have been a couple of instances where I’ve been recognised. At most, I get a customary nod, or people approaching me to say they like my work, or a request for a picture. My life in Kochi hasn’t changed much either, apart from choosing not go to a crowded mall on a weekend!” says Mathew.

Mathew’s last movie was Ulajh – his first Hindi-language theatrial release – starring Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah. “I have always been in awe of Gulshan’s work from the time of Shaitan. Unfortunately, I didn’t have any scenes with him. I got along with Janhvi well. She brings sincerity to the sets,” says Mathew.

Along with Ulajh’s release, Mathew celebrated the milestone anniversary of the release of Darlings, the 2022 OTT film starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma. “In all the three films that I’ve done, I found some very talented, inspiring people to work with and have continued to be friends with them even after the completion of the project. That itself is a big thing. It’s not something that happens after every project. You’d be very lucky if you find a group of people like that,” says Mathew.

Whether as Sushanth in Choked, Zulfi in Darlings, or Sebin in Ulajh, Mathew has managed to fit into his roles quite seamlessly. Having his base in the Malayalam movie industry, which is known for critically acclaimed stories, Mathew emphasises that he picks roles without bias.

“If I pick a movie, it is purely so that I can act. It is going to be a film that I believe in. That’s true of any of work I do in any language. When I’m choosing to go away from home and work in an industry that is not technically my home base, I want to make sure that it’s a project that will keep me excited and inspired,” says Mathew, whose last Malayalam release was the film Paradise, which also stars Darshana Rajendran and was co-produced by Mani Ratnam.

Having been raised in Kottayam, Mathew has a sweet spot for Bengaluru since it was the first ‘big city’ he ever visited. “I have travelled so much to the city for theatre work. Even recently I was in the city for my shoot and the promotion of Ulajh,” he ends.