‘Every actor is influenced by the story, not the language’: Malvika Nair

Malvika describes the film as a romantic comedy with family elements, exploring the emotional ups and downs of love that transcend generations. “The story is timeless, reflecting the complexities of love that have been around since my grandparents' time,” she explains.

Regarding her role and working experience, Malvika notes, “The director’s vision is paramount. As actors, we align with that vision to the best of our abilities. Srinivas Raju saw something in my previous Telugu film and suggested a complete makeover for my character in Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi. Although my role is not entirely new, it’s fresh in its own way. I play a pure and divine character, and everything I did in the film was meant to be elegant and refined. I hope director Srinivas Raju is pleased with my performance," she says.

‘Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi inspired by a true incident’

Director Srinivas Raju, known for his intense crime dramas like Dandupalya, is venturing into the romantic genre with his upcoming film, Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi. “My first film, Nannavanu (2010), was a love story with Ilaiyaraaja’s music, and Kote (2011) had a mix of emotion and action,” Raju says. “Although Dandupalya (2012), which was a hit, overshadowed my previous work, I didn’t want to be stereotyped. I wanted to create a film for all audiences, which led to Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi.”

Srinivas Raju has kept the details of the film under wraps but reveals that the story is inspired by a real incident in Miami. “I read about this true event and thought it could be turned into a film for the Kannada audience. The film involves family dynamics and love, and Ganesh was the only actor I had in mind for this role,” he explains.

The director is pleased with how the film has turned out. “From handling the colour red, symbolising blood, to incorporating roses and perfumes, I enjoyed the process,” Srinivas adds. “Having a successful music album is a bonus, and I hope the film’s success matches the music’s appeal.”

Srinivas notes that versatility is key in filmmaking. “I believe in exploring different genres, and with Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, I aimed to create a story that spreads love and provides a soothing experience,” he says.

Despite some projects not moving forward due to budget issues, Srinivas remains hopeful. “I still want to make those films and I am looking at pan-India projects. There are high expectations, and I’m excited to meet them,” he concludes.