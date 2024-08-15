‘Every actor is influenced by the story, not the language’: Malvika Nair

Malvika Nair, who began her acting career as a child artiste with the Malayalam film Ustad Hotel, is making waves again with her Kannada debut in Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi. Having already established her talent in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil cinema, Malvika makes a milestone with Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi. It is her 25th film.
“It’s truly special for many reasons,” Malvika says. “My grandmother speaks a bit of Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam, but I never had the chance to learn Kannada myself. Now, I finally get to speak and understand the language. Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi is a soulful film, and although it has some literary connections that I can’t fully discuss, it’s been a wonderful experience.
I was surprised when director Srinivas Raju (known for his work on Dandupalya) approached me with a love story, something that I did not expect from him. The film captures the essence of love in a way that’s both creative and touching. Kannada audiences are always open to romantic genres, especially with actors like Ganesh involved.”
Reflecting on why some actors, especially female leads, turn to Kannada films after working in other languages, Malvika shares, “When preparing for Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, I didn’t think of it as just a Kannada film. It was the story that drew me in. Every actor is influenced by the story, not necessarily the language. Some may have aspirations across South Indian cinema, Bollywood, or even Hollywood. For me, it’s always about following my heart. I cannot commit to a film unless I truly connect with it. If I do, I approach it with reverence and joy.”
Malvika describes the film as a romantic comedy with family elements, exploring the emotional ups and downs of love that transcend generations. “The story is timeless, reflecting the complexities of love that have been around since my grandparents' time,” she explains.
Regarding her role and working experience, Malvika notes, “The director’s vision is paramount. As actors, we align with that vision to the best of our abilities. Srinivas Raju saw something in my previous Telugu film and suggested a complete makeover for my character in Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi. Although my role is not entirely new, it’s fresh in its own way. I play a pure and divine character, and everything I did in the film was meant to be elegant and refined. I hope director Srinivas Raju is pleased with my performance," she says.
‘Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi inspired by a true incident’
Director Srinivas Raju, known for his intense crime dramas like Dandupalya, is venturing into the romantic genre with his upcoming film, Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi. “My first film, Nannavanu (2010), was a love story with Ilaiyaraaja’s music, and Kote (2011) had a mix of emotion and action,” Raju says. “Although Dandupalya (2012), which was a hit, overshadowed my previous work, I didn’t want to be stereotyped. I wanted to create a film for all audiences, which led to Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi.”
Srinivas Raju has kept the details of the film under wraps but reveals that the story is inspired by a real incident in Miami. “I read about this true event and thought it could be turned into a film for the Kannada audience. The film involves family dynamics and love, and Ganesh was the only actor I had in mind for this role,” he explains.
The director is pleased with how the film has turned out. “From handling the colour red, symbolising blood, to incorporating roses and perfumes, I enjoyed the process,” Srinivas adds. “Having a successful music album is a bonus, and I hope the film’s success matches the music’s appeal.”
Srinivas notes that versatility is key in filmmaking. “I believe in exploring different genres, and with Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, I aimed to create a story that spreads love and provides a soothing experience,” he says.
Despite some projects not moving forward due to budget issues, Srinivas remains hopeful. “I still want to make those films and I am looking at pan-India projects. There are high expectations, and I’m excited to meet them,” he concludes.