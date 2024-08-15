‘Newcomers bring fresh dreams and honesty’: Indrajit Lankesh

Director Indrajit Lankesh, known for films like Aishwarya, Monalisa, and Lankesh Patrike, is making a notable comeback with his latest project, Gowri, after a nearly nine-year break from Kannada cinema. In the meantime, he directed the Hindi film Shakeela (2020). Indrajit explains that his extended hiatus was due to a lack of compelling stories.

“I didn’t feel like making a film because I didn’t have a story to tell,” he shares. “I was content with my work in journalism and as a judge on the reality show Maja Talkies. Filmmaking is about storytelling, not just technical expertise. I’m not a professional director in the traditional sense; I tell a story only when my heart truly feels it. Gowri is one of my best works.”

The inspiration for Gowri came during the second wave of COVID-19. “It all started when I read an article that sparked my interest. The story was inspired by a real-life incident that I felt needed to be widely shared,” he explains. “I hope it resonates with the audience.”

The film also marks a significant milestone for Indrajit, as it features his son Samarjit Lankesh’s acting debut. It also stars Saanya Iyer in her debut film on the silver screen. When asked if the film is merely a launchpad for his son, Indrajit responds, “Gowri is a complex subject for someone just starting out. But I saw Samarjit perform in a two-and-a-half-hour theatre play, and he received a standing ovation. That’s when I knew he had potential. I prefer working with newcomers because they bring fresh dreams and honesty without any baggage. Samarjit and Saanya fit this description perfectly.”

The director says working with his son wasn’t any different to directing a new actor. “Today, Samarjit is more of a friend to me. It was wonderful to see his talent and dedication. Both he and Saanya came fully prepared for their roles,” he adds.

Reflecting on his return to Gandhinagar and the current state of the industry, Indrajit observes, “There’s less space for newcomers these days. The industry often favours stars and chases their dates. It has grown in such a way that the Kannada industry doesn’t always support fresh talent. Someone needs to take a gamble on newcomers, but many are hesitant to do so. It’s challenging to find opportunities and good theatre releases for new faces.”