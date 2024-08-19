‘Directing 'Powder' was a learning curve,’ says Janardhan Chikkanna

Janardhan Chikkanna, known for his acclaimed cyber-thriller Gultoo, is finally set to release his second film after a five-year hiatus. Shifting gears from sci-fi, Chikkanna returns with Powder, a full-fledged comedy thriller.
Despite making a name for himself, it took time for Janardhan to land his next project. “I want my films to have meaningful content, not just commercial appeal. Finding the right project took a while. Although I received many offers, I wasn’t given the creative freedom I was looking for. Some projects didn’t materialise, and I didn’t want to direct just for the sake of it,” explains the director, who let go of 4 to 5 projects.
He further shares, “Cinema is a business, but you should be proud of your work and the art form. When you look back, it’s important to feel satisfied with what you’ve created.” With his previous film, Agnyathavasi completed and awaiting release, Janardhan Chikkanna is now excited about Powder, which is all set to hit theaters on August 23.
Janardhan shares how Powder came together, explaining that his primary goal was to collaborate with KRG Studios, which has also partnered with TVF on this project. “I wanted to work with producers Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj. We had been in discussions intermittently for a couple of years, and that’s how this project materialised,” he says.
As a talented writer himself, Janardhan chose to direct Powder from a story penned by Deepak Venkateshan. “In 2020, I pitched a film to Karthik, but it wasn’t the right time. Later, when Powder was in development, I came on board. I prefer focusing on direction, and while rewriting is part of my process, I believe directing is where I can best contribute,” he states.
Janardhan admits that the world of Powder, as a subject, and a genre was new and unusual for him. “Powder has a comic flair, not the typical film I usually watch. It has a different flavour, and I had to adapt to its unique grammar, from script to screen. Comedy is straightforward, and it was a fresh challenge. I had to work hard to translate the story effectively, making significant changes to the climax to enhance both visuals and dialogues.”
When it came to casting, Janardhan assembled a diverse ensemble, including Diganth, Sharmiela Mandre, Dhanya Ramkumar, Rangayana Raghu, Anirudh Acharya, Achyuth Kumar, Nagabhushan, and Gopal Krishna Deshpande among others. “The characters in the script naturally led us to the right actors. Casting was straightforward because we knew each actor’s strengths. Jaggesh was added on Karthik’s suggestion. His experience and presence were beneficial, especially in comedy. If we get a sequel, we plan to bring him back,” Janardhan notes.
Focusing on individual actors, Janardhan praises Diganth for his portrayal of innocence and moral integrity. “Diganth’s creativity is impressive. Sharmiela has a challenging, physically demanding role, which required her to undergo stunts training. Dhanya and Sharmiela bring valuable insights. Rangayana Raghu is versatile and has worked with me before, but this time in a more exaggerated role. Anirudh is full of energy. This is my first time working with Gopal Krishna Deshpande and Nagabhushan, who each bring unique qualities to their roles.”
With many characters, Janardhan prioritised clarity for the audience, resulting in a rewritten climax. “I wanted to fully utilise each actor’s potential and deliver a satisfying ending,” he says. Drawing on his experience with Powder, the director explains, “Comedy is intricate, requiring precise timing and coordination among multiple actors. Directing Powder was a learning curve, but I grew increasingly fond of the process.”
With Trilok Trivikram’s witty dialogues and situational comedy, and Vasuki Vaibhav’s music, Janardhan is satisfied with the final product. “Shanthi Sagar and Advaitha Gurumurthy’s cinematography, along with Harikrishna’s debut editing work, gave the film a playful and experimental feel,” he says.
After Gultoo and now looking forward to Powder, Janardhan concludes, “I hope people judge my direction based on my craft rather than box office numbers, which I can’t control. If they appreciate my work through these films, I believe I can engage them effectively.”