Director Mansore embraces modern romance with 'Doora Theera Yaana'

National Award-winning Kannada director Mansore is moving away from his usual intense, socially-driven films to explore a modern love story with his latest project, Doora Theera Yaana. Mansore recently made the announcement on his social media, writing, “It is my third project with D Creations, which has previously produced films like Act 1978 and 19.20.21.”

The modern romance, produced by Devaraj of D Creations, stars Vijay Krishna and Priyanka Kumar as the leads. The film features music by Bakkesh-Karthik, cinematography by Shekar Chandra, dialogues by Chetana Theerthalli, and editing by Nagendra K Ujjani.

Recently, at the launch event during which the title teaser was revealed, Mansore said, “This is my fifth film as a director. I’ve changed my storytelling approach with Doora Theera Yaana. While the core of the story remains intense, I’ve made adjustments to fit the modern love theme.”

He revealed that the film is a road movie, starting in Bengaluru and taking the characters on a journey to Goa. The male protagonist plays the violin, and the female lead is a flautist. “They are professional software engineers and they play the instruments as a hobby. The search for love between them is at the heart of Doora Theera Yaana,” he shared.