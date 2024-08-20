A 12-year dream has come true with 'Veera Chandrahasa': Ravi Basrur

Ravi Basrur, the multifaceted music director with a penchant for juggling multiple projects, is currently immersed in a diverse range of films. From Bhairathi Ranagal and Martin to the Telugu-Kannada bilingual Zebra and the Telugu venture Swayambu starring Karthikeya, his musical prowess is evident across languages.
Additionally, he is gearing up for Prashanth Neel’s next film, featuring Junior NTR. Beyond his musical endeavours, the Kataka director, who is driven by an equal passion for filmmaking, has recently wrapped up his sixth directorial venture.
Ravi Basrur’s latest directorial, Veera Chandrahasa, is a historical drama set in the mythical Kuntala kingdom. The film delves into the legend of Chandrahasa, a character believed to predate the Mahabharata era. According to the director, this project’s unique narrative approach sets it apart: it blends historical storytelling with traditional Yakshagana performance, merging traditional art forms with innovative filmmaking techniques.
In an exclusive chat with CE, Ravi Basrur expressed his excitement about VVeera Chandrahasa. “I’ve harboured a 12-year-long dream of bringing Yakshagana, Karnataka’s cultural gem, to a global audience through this film,” he shares. The composer-turned-director reminisced about a previous attempt at a Yakshagana film that was stymied by budgetary constraints seven years ago. “But with Veera Chandrahasa, we’ve overcome those challenges and created something truly special,” he adds.
Ravi Basrur reveals that the film will have a distinct look and feel. “We’ve used only torches, or what we call flame lamps, avoiding conventional lighting to create a unique atmosphere. We even constructed elaborate sets to bring this vision to life,” he reveals.
Veera Chandrahasa features a talented ensemble cast, including lead actors Shithil Shetty, Nagashree G S, Prasanna Shettigar Mandarti, Uday Kadabaal, Ravindra Devadiga, Nagaraj Servegar, Gunashree M Nayak, Shridhar Kasarkodu, Shwetha Arehole, and Prajwal Kinnal. The film will also feature around 450 Yakshagana artists.
Produced under the Omkar Movies banner in collaboration with Ravi Basrur Movies, Veera Chandrahasais overseen by producer N S Rajkumar. Geetha Ravi Basrur and Dinakar of Viji Group serve as co-producers, with Anup Gowda and Anil USA as additional co-producers.
Ravi Basrur also doubles up as the music director for the film. Kirankumar R handles the cinematography, Prabhu Badiger is responsible for art direction, and Nandhu J provides the sound effects.
Currently in post-production, Veera Chandrahasa is being meticulously prepared for a theatrical release. To garner international acclaim, the filmmakers plan to showcase the film at various film festivals prior to its official debut.