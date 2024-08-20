A 12-year dream has come true with 'Veera Chandrahasa': Ravi Basrur

Ravi Basrur, the multifaceted music director with a penchant for juggling multiple projects, is currently immersed in a diverse range of films. From Bhairathi Ranagal and Martin to the Telugu-Kannada bilingual Zebra and the Telugu venture Swayambu starring Karthikeya, his musical prowess is evident across languages.

Additionally, he is gearing up for Prashanth Neel’s next film, featuring Junior NTR. Beyond his musical endeavours, the Kataka director, who is driven by an equal passion for filmmaking, has recently wrapped up his sixth directorial venture.

Ravi Basrur’s latest directorial, Veera Chandrahasa, is a historical drama set in the mythical Kuntala kingdom. The film delves into the legend of Chandrahasa, a character believed to predate the Mahabharata era. According to the director, this project’s unique narrative approach sets it apart: it blends historical storytelling with traditional Yakshagana performance, merging traditional art forms with innovative filmmaking techniques.

In an exclusive chat with CE, Ravi Basrur expressed his excitement about VVeera Chandrahasa. “I’ve harboured a 12-year-long dream of bringing Yakshagana, Karnataka’s cultural gem, to a global audience through this film,” he shares. The composer-turned-director reminisced about a previous attempt at a Yakshagana film that was stymied by budgetary constraints seven years ago. “But with Veera Chandrahasa, we’ve overcome those challenges and created something truly special,” he adds.