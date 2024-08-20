National award wins for KGF Chapter 2, Kantara a double delight for Hombale Films

Looking forward, Vijay Kiragandur mentioned upcoming projects, including Bhageera, starring Sriimurali and directed by Dr. Suri, expected to release in December or January 2025. He also hinted at the release of the Kantara prequel next year and confirmed that KGF Chapter 3 is in the pipeline. “We are waiting for Yash to complete his current commitments and for Prashanth Neel to finish his project, which might take a year. But we are definitely moving forward with KGF 3,” he said.

“A proud moment for Kannada cinema on the national stage!”

Yash took to Twitter to congratulate all the National Award winners. He also gave a special shout-out to Rishab Shetty, Hombale Films, and Prashanth Neel, saying, “Congratulations to all the winners! Here’s to many more heights! It’s a proud moment for Kannada cinema on the national stage!”

“A shining moment for Kannada cinema”

A grateful and humble Prashanth Neel says, “I am truly honoured by this National Award for KGF Chapter 2. My deepest gratitude goes to Yash for his extraordinary performance and to the entire team and the crew for their relentless dedication. A heartfelt thank you to our audience for their unwavering support and to the media for their vital role in this journey. Congratulations to Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films for their well-deserved recognition with Kantara. This achievement is a shining moment for Kannada cinema, and I’m grateful to everyone who made this possible.”

“Divine blessing contributed to Kantara’s success”

Reacting on Kantara’s win, Rishab Shetty commented, “The National Award is a prestigious honour. I hold it in high regard because it involves many senior personalities on the jury. Winning this award brings immense happiness and a responsibility to strive for even better cinema.”

Rishab praised the film’s success across languages, noting, “The way audiences speaking different languages came together to embrace Kantara brings me immense happiness. I drink, eat, breathe, and live Kannada cinema. My strong belief has always been that our Kannada films should reach new heights and cross language barriers, especially considering today’s scenario and the business opportunities for a larger reach.”

Rishab also dedicated the award to the daiva narthakas (shamanistic dance performers) and their families, believing their divine blessings contributed to the success of Kantara. He also shared his personal journey: “At one point, I focused on direction and set aside acting due to limited opportunities.

My actor friend Pramod, director Jayathirtha, and producer Santhosh gave me the chance to act in Bell Bottom as a lead hero, and since then, I have done four films. However, Kantara was my first film as both an actor and director. Being recognised among such esteemed actors fills me with gratitude.”

Addressing whether the award has placed more responsibility on the upcoming Kantara prequel, Rishab mentioned, “I always believed that excitement and expectations are not burdens to carry forward. It’s about making good cinema. The support from Hombale Films has been invaluable, and winning awards for two films under their banner is a proud achievement for all of us.”