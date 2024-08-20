Vinay Rajkumar's 'Pepe' trailer unveils a raw and riveting saga; release date announced

The long-awaited trailer for Pepe, a film poised to become a cult classic, has ignited significant buzz since its release. Unveiled by celebrated actor Kiccha Sudeep, the trailer offers a gripping glimpse into a story that delves deep into complex themes of communal tension, village rivalries, political intrigue, and deep-seated beliefs.

The trailer introduces Vinay Rajkumar in a striking new avatar: a formidable village tough guy. A stark departure from his previous roles, he delivers a raw and intense performance, marked by high-octane action sequences.

The film promises a visceral cinematic experience, grappling with weighty themes of caste, gender inequality, and the brutality of rural life. Known for his nuanced performances, Pepe marks a bold transition for Vinay as he steps into the realm of mass commercial cinema with a rugged, commanding screen presence. Directed by Sreelesh S Nair, Pepe has cleared censorship formalities with an A certificate and is set to release on August 30.

The trailer has ignited a phenomenal response, amassing over a million views within its first day of release. This explosive popularity has triggered a surge in interest from the Tamil and Telugu film industries, with producers eagerly enquiring about the film’s dubbing rights.

Pepe is set to be distributed by KRG Studios and features an ensemble cast, including Mayur Patel, Naveen D Padil, Yash Shetty, Kaajal Kunder, Medini Kelamane, Raviprasad Mandya, Kitty Sridhar, Shashidhar Bhat, Bala Rajwadi, Aruna Balraj, Sandya Arekere, and Shivu Kabbanahalli in pivotal roles. The film has music composed by Poorna Chandra Tejaswi, cinematography by Abhishek Kasaragod, and action choreography by Ravi Verma, Chetan D’Souza, Different Danny, and Narsimha.