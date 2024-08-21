Rishi returns as detective in mystery thriller 'Rudra Garuda Purana'

The initial poster for Rudra Garuda Purana, featuring Rishi and Priyanka Kumar alongside Lady Justice, with their eyes folded and set against the backdrop of a blazing bus, had created a significant buzz. This striking image hinted at the film’s thrilling and mysterious nature.

Following his notable role in Kavaludaari, Rishi returns as a khaki-clad detective in Rudra Garuda Purana. The recently unveiled teaser offers a glimpse into an intriguing narrative centred around a bus involved in a mysterious accident 25 years ago. The bus has reappeared under enigmatic circumstances, adding to the film’s mysterious allure.

Director KS Nandeesh, known for Dear Vikram, has infused the film with a unique twist inspired by the notorious case of Pan Am Flight 914. In 1955, a Douglas DC-4 vanished after takeoff, only to reappear three decades later. This eerie real-life mystery provides a compelling backdrop for Rudra Garuda Purana, with the 17A Kaveri Express bus playing a pivotal role in the storyline. The teaser teases a high-octane blend of action and suspense, featuring gripping dialogues and impressive action sequences that explore themes of justice and mystery, revolving around the film’s suspense.

CE has learnt that Prithvi director Jacob Varghese pitched the story, penned by Nandeesh, to the late Puneeth Rajkumar, who had shown keen interest in the project.Although unforeseen circumstances prevented the project from moving forward at that time, Rishi now headlines the film, bringing his distinctive flair to the role of Inspector Rudra.

Produced by Ashwini Lohith under the banner of Ashwini Arts, Rudra Garuda Purana marks the production company’s debut. The film also features a talented ensemble cast including Vinod Alva, Avinash, Shivaraj KR Pete, Giri, KS Shridhar, Ashwini Gouda, Ram Pavan, Vamshi, Aakarsh, Joseph, Prabhakar, Gautam Mysuru, Sneek Shyam, and Ranganath Bharadwaj, along with comedy stars Jagappa, Prasanna Handrang, Radvi, and others in supporting roles.

The makers are aiming for a 2024 release but are yet to finalise the exact date.