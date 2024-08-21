Upcoming film 'Powder' combines comedy, crime with a unique twist

Director Janardhan Chikkanna’s upcoming film Powder, from the production banners KRG Studios and TVF, deftly blends comedy with crime in a thrilling narrative, according to Diganth, Sharmiela Mandre, and Dhanya Ramkuamr. Ahead of the film’s release this week, the actors say that Powder promises to tickle the funny bone while keeping the audience on edge. The film’s plot revolves around an ingenious yet comical smuggling operation where drugs are disguised as ordinary talcum powder. This inventive twist adds a layer of humour and suspense to the storyline, making it an entertaining watch, as per the cast of Powder.

The film has many references, and to begin with, Dhanya Ramkumar humorously likens her personal preference to ‘spicy powder’. In contrast, Sharmiela fondly reminisces about the days of Johnson’s baby powder and compact powder, saying, “Back then, the compact powder was a staple, and Johnson’s was a beloved choice.” Diganth, reflecting on his teenage years, adds, “High school was all about looking stylish, but we had to keep our powder use discreet because it wasn’t exactly encouraged.”

Powder is a comedy that combines crime and humour, featuring a talented cast and a director adept at blending genres. As Sharmiela puts it, “The film is not just a means to escape reality but an enjoyable experience with humour and thrills. With its clever plot and engaging performances, Powder is set to be a crowd-pleaser, offering a unique take on the comedy-crime genre.”