Upcoming film 'Powder' combines comedy, crime with a unique twist

Director Janardhan Chikkanna’s upcoming film Powder, from the production banners KRG Studios and TVF, deftly blends comedy with crime in a thrilling narrative, according to Diganth, Sharmiela Mandre, and Dhanya Ramkuamr. Ahead of the film’s release this week, the actors say that Powder promises to tickle the funny bone while keeping the audience on edge. The film’s plot revolves around an ingenious yet comical smuggling operation where drugs are disguised as ordinary talcum powder. This inventive twist adds a layer of humour and suspense to the storyline, making it an entertaining watch, as per the cast of Powder.
The film has many references, and to begin with, Dhanya Ramkumar humorously likens her personal preference to ‘spicy powder’. In contrast, Sharmiela fondly reminisces about the days of Johnson’s baby powder and compact powder, saying, “Back then, the compact powder was a staple, and Johnson’s was a beloved choice.” Diganth, reflecting on his teenage years, adds, “High school was all about looking stylish, but we had to keep our powder use discreet because it wasn’t exactly encouraged.”
Powder is a comedy that combines crime and humour, featuring a talented cast and a director adept at blending genres. As Sharmiela puts it, “The film is not just a means to escape reality but an enjoyable experience with humour and thrills. With its clever plot and engaging performances, Powder is set to be a crowd-pleaser, offering a unique take on the comedy-crime genre.”
The film features a diverse ensemble cast, including Rangayana Raghu, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Nagabhushan, Anirudh Acharya, and Gopal Krishna Deshpande, among others. Despite concerns that having nine principal characters might confuse viewers, Sharmiela reassures, “The script demands a large cast to set up a comedy of errors. The film’s humour and drama are enhanced by the interaction among these characters.” Diganth compares the film’s style to the classic comedy Hera Pheri, and Sharmiela notes, “Powder is more like a situational comedy where the situations themselves generate laughter, rather than relying on slapstick.”
As for the cast, director Janardhan Chikkanna plays a crucial role in balancing humour with suspense. “Janardhan’s calm and prepared approach made the process smoother,” says Diganth. “He edited the film besides shooting it, thus allowing us to see the scenes with background scores, which helped us understand the tone better.” Sharmiela praises Janardhan Chikkanna’s direction, highlighting his ability to guide the cast through the comedic elements of the film. “Janardhan’s confidence in us and his meticulous preparation were key to delivering a successful comedy,” she says.
The ensemble cast also includes Rangayana Raghu, who “steals the show,” says Sharmiela. Producers Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj provided essential support, ensuring the film’s success. “A film like Powder needed the right producers to bring it all together,” concludes Dhanya Ramkumar.