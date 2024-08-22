Kiran Raj’s 'Ronny' pushes the release date

Television star Kiran Raj, who is slowly establishing himself as a lead actor on the big screen, is eagerly preparing for the release of Ronny. Originally set for August 30, the film’s release has been pushed back by two weeks to September 12. The decision was announced during a recent media interaction and has been made due to the difficulties in securing theater space following the success of other films.

Director Gurutej Shetty expressed thanks to the teams behind Bheema and Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi for their success, which affected theatre availability. He explained that the delay would help ensure that Ronny gets a broader release.

Kiran Raj described the delay as a positive move. “The film is a major production, and we want it to reach a wide audience. I believe it will live up to expectations, with a story spanning eight years and featuring significant changes in my character,” he said. The actor also highlighted the film’s significance, noting that its success is crucial for him. “We invested our funds and made no compromises. The feedback so far has been encouraging,” he added.

Meanwhile, director Gurutej Shetty conducted surveys in cities such as Raichur, Gulbarga, Davanagere, Tumkur, Bangalore, and Mysore to gauge audience preferences. Based on the audience’s feedback, Gurutej combined family and commercial elements for Ronny.

With Kiran Raj in the lead, the film is produced by Chandrakant Poojari and Umesh Hegde under Star Creations and also stars Samyuktha, Apoorva, Radha, Ravishankar, and Maiko Nagaraj in various roles. The film will feature six choreographed action sequences by Vinod Master, and the cinematography is handled by Raghavendra B Kolar, and music is composed by Manikanth Kadri.