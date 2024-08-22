‘Rishab Shetty producing Laughing Buddha a bumper offer’: Teju Belawadi

BENGALURU: Teju Belawadi, who hails from a distinguished family of actors, follows in her father Prakash Belawadi’s footsteps. Teju, a theatre artist, first appeared on screen in Gantumoote (2019) as a schoolgirl. Now, five years later, she is making her return to the big screen with her second feature film, Laughing Buddha. Directed by Bharath Raj and produced by Rishab Shetty Films, the film pairs Teju with Pramod Shetty and is set for an August 30 release.

Reflecting on her upbringing, Teju shares, “In his impressive career, my father interviewed world leaders, earned international acclaim in theatre, and achieved so much else. I can’t compare myself to him or to anyone else. Even though my grandparents were also in theatre, they ensured that my father learned the craft independently.

In the same way, my father initially kept me away from acting. I had to discover it on my own through school and college. It wasn’t until later that he allowed me to act in his plays. He sent me to study theatre at Ninasam, not to push me into acting but to build my confidence. He never wanted me to become an actor.

The only promise I broke was doing Gantumoote without his permission. While he was proud, his advice has always been not to pursue acting professionally. I understand now that his advice was to avoid turning passion into a profession, as it could change one’s motivation.”