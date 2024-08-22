'Taj', a film with real-life inspiration, to release this week

The upcoming film Taj is set to add a new chapter to Kannada cinema’s exploration of Hindu-Muslim love stories, blending real-life drama with cinematic flair, according to its makers. Directed by debutant B Rajaratna, who also wrote the story and screenplay, Taj stars Shanmukha Jai in the lead role opposite Apsara.

Ahead of its release on August 23, director B Rajaratna commented, “While Taj is based on a true event, it combines 80 per cent real elements with commercial aspects to enhance its cinematic appeal. The film’s core message is about humanity and the idea that, in the eyes of God, we are all equal. Sadly, the values of humanity and love seem to be diminishing in today’s world.”

Shanmukha Jai, who also produced film, is inspired by Rebel Star Ambareesh and one of his films Indrajith. Talking about his acting journey, he said, “Initially, I aimed to focus on film production rather than acting. However, our director encouraged me to take on a role. I learned and performed on the job without formal training. Despite being based on real events, this story has a timeless quality.”

The film also features a talented supporting cast, including Bala Rajawadi, Vardhan, Kaddi Vishwa, Patre Nagaraj, Shobharaj, and Padma Vasanthi.