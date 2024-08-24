'Langoti Man' faces backlash over its title and teaser scene

Move over Superman, Spider-Man, and Batman—there’s a new hero in town, and he’s wearing something you’d never expect! Enter Langoti Man, the Kannada comedy film that’s set to have audiences rolling in the aisles with laughter. Directed by Sanjotha Bhandari and starring newcomer Akash Rambo, this film boldly ventures into the world of unconventional heroes, offering something truly unique.

Actor Sharan has officially launched the teaser for Langoti Man, and it’s as unique as it gets. In a world dominated by capes and masks, Langoti Man stands out—literally and figuratively—clad in traditional Indian underclothing known as a langoti. The teaser has already sparked curiosity, with Sharan himself praising the team for their bold approach to such an unconventional concept.

For those unfamiliar, a langoti is a one-piece cotton cloth traditionally worn by Indian men as underclothing. Now, it’s the iconic costume of a hero unlike any other. Langoti Man is set to redefine the superhero genre, blending traditional attire with a fresh comedic twist.

Sharan also praised Akash Rambo for stepping far out of his comfort zone to bring Langoti Man to life, noting the actor’s evident dedication as he aces the role with an energy that promises to make the film an unforgettable comedic experience.