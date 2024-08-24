'Langoti Man' faces backlash over its title and teaser scene

Move over Superman, Spider-Man, and Batman—there’s a new hero in town, and he’s wearing something you’d never expect! Enter Langoti Man, the Kannada comedy film that’s set to have audiences rolling in the aisles with laughter. Directed by Sanjotha Bhandari and starring newcomer Akash Rambo, this film boldly ventures into the world of unconventional heroes, offering something truly unique.
Actor Sharan has officially launched the teaser for Langoti Man, and it’s as unique as it gets. In a world dominated by capes and masks, Langoti Man stands out—literally and figuratively—clad in traditional Indian underclothing known as a langoti. The teaser has already sparked curiosity, with Sharan himself praising the team for their bold approach to such an unconventional concept.
For those unfamiliar, a langoti is a one-piece cotton cloth traditionally worn by Indian men as underclothing. Now, it’s the iconic costume of a hero unlike any other. Langoti Man is set to redefine the superhero genre, blending traditional attire with a fresh comedic twist.
Sharan also praised Akash Rambo for stepping far out of his comfort zone to bring Langoti Man to life, noting the actor’s evident dedication as he aces the role with an energy that promises to make the film an unforgettable comedic experience.
While Langoti Man, directed by Sanjotha Bhandari, who has previously directed Mirchi Mandaki Chai, has garnered positive attention overall, it has also faced some backlash from certain sections of the Brahmin community. The controversy stems from the title and a particular scene in the teaser, where the hero, Theertha Kumar, played by Akash Rambo, is shown being chased by the police while wearing a langoti (a piece of cloth). This depiction hasn’t gone down well with some viewers.
Director Sanjotha Bhandari, however, stands by the film’s concept, urging not to jump to conclusions. “I’m open to constructive feedback,” Sanjotha said, inviting viewers to explore the film’s deeper meaning before passing judgment. She explained that the teaser only offers a glimpse of the story from the hero’s perspective, and the full narrative will unfold in the film. Sanjotha emphasised that Langoti Man is not intended to offend; rather, it highlights the historical significance of the langoti as a universal piece of clothing, not bound to any specific religion or tradition.
The film’s cast includes Dhirendra, Mahalakshmi, Samhita Vinya, Huli Karthik, Gilli Nata, Sneha Rishi, Auto Nagaraj, and Pawan. The team, now in post-production, is set to announce the release date soon.