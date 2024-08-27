Ganesh’s Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi grosses Rs 20 Crore at the box office

The Ganesh-starrer Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, which hit theatres on August 15, faced stiff competition from 11 other films that were released on the same day. Despite the crowded release, this romantic family drama has become a massive hit, drawing audiences across Karnataka and making a significant impact at the box office.

The film’s success can be attributed to its blockbuster album by Arjun Janya and Srinivas Raju's skillful direction, along with strong performances from Ganesh, Malavika Nair, and the entire cast, which had the audience praise the film for its heartfelt storytelling.

According to box office reports, Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, produced by Prashanth G Rudrappa under The Trishul Entertainments banner, and distributed by KVN Productions, has earned an impressive gross collection of approximately 20 crores gross within just 10 days. This remarkable achievement makes it one of Ganesh's top-performing films, with some single theatres expecting it to run for 50 days.

Initially released in a limited number of 61 screens, Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi quickly gained popularity, leading to an expansion of its screenings to meet high demand. Entering its second week, the film is now being shown on over 230 screens, including multiplexes across Karnataka. In Bengaluru alone, 150 shows are running exclusively.

Ganesh, who has been actively engaging with audiences by visiting theaters, recently made a surprise appearance at Woodlands Theater in Mysuru. He was greeted with a warm and enthusiastic reception from his fans. Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi marks Malavika Nair's Kannada film debut. The cast includes Sharanya Shetty, Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Ramakrishna, Ashok, Shruti, and Shashikumar. Venkat Rama Prasad has handled the film’s cinematography.