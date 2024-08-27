‘Laughing Buddha sheds light on the overlooked personal struggles of a police constable’

Director Bharath Raj, who made his directorial debut with Hero—starring Rishab Shetty and produced by his banner, Rishab Shetty Films—is thrilled to once again collaborate with this prestigious production house on his latest project, Laughing Buddha starring Pramod Shetty.
“Working with Rishab Shetty Films again is truly exciting,” Bharath shares with enthusiasm. “I feel fortunate that Rishab sees something special in my work. This opportunity is significant to me, especially considering Rishab’s stature as an actor, producer, and director, and his National Award win,” he says.
Bharath, who has written the story of Laughing Buddha along with his team, is keenly aware of the responsibility that comes with working under such a celebrated banner. “Collaborating with a notable
production house like Rishab Shetty Films adds responsibility,” he notes. “We need to be especially thoughtful about our subject matter and ensure it connects with audiences. Fortunately, Rishab, being a filmmaker himself, understands the nuances of storytelling and has been supportive throughout the process.”
Reflecting on his journey with Rishab Shetty, Bharath recalls how their partnership began with Sa Hi Pra Shale Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai. “It was during the making of Sa Hi Pra Shaale that I pitched the idea for Laughing Buddha to Rishab. His immediate interest and enthusiasm for the concept were truly encouraging. I described the film as an exploration of the personal side of a police constable—an angle that isn’t often highlighted. Rishab was excited about the universal appeal of the story and felt it had the potential to resonate with audiences.”
Laughing Buddha explores the often-overlooked personal challenges faced by a police constable, including issues related to weight. “We’re shedding a light on the side of police work that’s frequently neglected,” Bharath says. “The film merges the professional and personal aspects of the police constable’s life.
The essence of the book by writer Jogi inspired me to develop the character further. Additionally, a particularly distressing real-life incident also played a crucial role in shaping the film. There was a video involving a police constable who faced severe challenges from his superior officer. That story deeply moved me and sparked my creative process for Laughing Buddha,” Bharath reveals.
The cast of Laughing Buddha includes Pramod Shetty in the lead role, with Teju Belawadi and Sundar Raj playing pivotal roles. Diganth appears in a surprise role. The film has music by Vishnu Vijay and cinematography by S Chandrasekaran, and dialogues written by Anirudh Mahesh, Raghu Niduvalli and Bharath. “Having such talented actors on board is incredibly exciting. I believe Laughing Buddha will make a significant impact on screen, and I’m eagerly awaiting its release on August 30,” Bharath concludes.