‘Laughing Buddha sheds light on the overlooked personal struggles of a police constable’

Director Bharath Raj, who made his directorial debut with Hero—starring Rishab Shetty and produced by his banner, Rishab Shetty Films—is thrilled to once again collaborate with this prestigious production house on his latest project, Laughing Buddha starring Pramod Shetty.

“Working with Rishab Shetty Films again is truly exciting,” Bharath shares with enthusiasm. “I feel fortunate that Rishab sees something special in my work. This opportunity is significant to me, especially considering Rishab’s stature as an actor, producer, and director, and his National Award win,” he says.

Bharath, who has written the story of Laughing Buddha along with his team, is keenly aware of the responsibility that comes with working under such a celebrated banner. “Collaborating with a notable

production house like Rishab Shetty Films adds responsibility,” he notes. “We need to be especially thoughtful about our subject matter and ensure it connects with audiences. Fortunately, Rishab, being a filmmaker himself, understands the nuances of storytelling and has been supportive throughout the process.”

Reflecting on his journey with Rishab Shetty, Bharath recalls how their partnership began with Sa Hi Pra Shale Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai. “It was during the making of Sa Hi Pra Shaale that I pitched the idea for Laughing Buddha to Rishab. His immediate interest and enthusiasm for the concept were truly encouraging. I described the film as an exploration of the personal side of a police constable—an angle that isn’t often highlighted. Rishab was excited about the universal appeal of the story and felt it had the potential to resonate with audiences.”