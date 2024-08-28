'Bhairathi Ranagal' now set for November release

Shivarajkumar’s much-awaited Bhairathi Ranagal was originally slated for release on August 15, but it was later hinted that the release would be in September or October yet again pushing its release date. Now the film’s release has been fixed for November 15. An announcement to this was made by the production house, at a special event held on Monday.

With October set to see the release of some big films, Dhruva Sarja’s Martin, Upendra’s UI, Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan, Suriya’s Kanguva, Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, among other projects, the Bhairathi Ranagal team opted to shift the release.

In Bhairathi Ranagal, Shivarajkumar will portray an advocate. The film serves as a prequel to the blockbuster Mufti (2017) that featured Shivarajkumar, Srii Murali, Shanvi Srivastava, and others in key roles. It was later remade in Tamil as Pathu Thala starring Silambarasan.

Directed by Narthan and produced by Geetha Shivarajkumar under the Geetha Pictures banner, Bhairathi Ranagal features Shivarajkumar, Rukmini Vasanth, Bollywood actor Rahul Bose, and Avinash. The film also sees the return of Devaraj, Madhu Guruswamy, Chhaya Singh, and Babu Hirannaiah from the original Mufti. The film has cinematography by Naveen Kumar and a musical score by Ravi Basrur.