‘Big dreams take time’, says producer Rakshit Shetty

He elaborates on his process, saying, “Each script I work on takes about a year and a half to perfect. Alongside Richard Anthony, I’m also working on scripts for Midway to Moksha and the two Punyakoti films. Richard Anthony is set to begin production by the end of this year, with a release slated for next year. Once Richard Anthony is completed, I’ll turn my attention to Midway to Moksha, and follow it with Punyakoti 1 and 2. These three films will be released in succession. " says Rakshit.

'I find immense joy in shaping a film from the ground up'

For Rakshit Shetty, the art of directing holds a special place in his heart, surpassing even his love for acting. “Directing brings me a sense of fulfilment. I find immense joy in shaping a film from the ground up, crafting every scene, and bringing my vision to life," explains Rakshit. He goes on to add, “I prefer acting in films that I direct. It’s a unique comfort and synergy that I find incredibly rewarding. It is just a job; it’s a deeply personal and creative endeavour. When I’m involved in both directing and acting, I have complete control over the narrative and the characters, allowing me to explore and express my creative ideas fully.”

'Paramvah Studios' earnings go into film production'

Rakshit Shetty recently discussed the success of his production company, Paramvah Studios, which has produced 12 films over the past eight years. he company invested Rs 108 crores and achieved a business turnover of over Rs 300 crores, earning a profit exceeding Rs 160 crores,” says Rakshit.“I don’t touch the money from Paramvah. It’s used exclusively for film production. My earnings from acting are separate,” the filmmaker explains.

He emphasises his goal of producing 10 films a year, with newcomer, and each film maintaining high quality. “Even if five out of ten films become hits and the other five are average, the financial balance will be maintained,” he says. Rakshit also notes that relying solely on OTT platforms for success is risky and that a film needs to be a hit to be profitable. His upcoming projects, including Mythia Strawberry, and Abracadabra, are set for their releases, with more exciting stories in the pipeline.

Rakshit bats for consistently quality films for newcomers

Rakshit also believes that the market for new filmmakers needs a steady stream of quality films. “If only one good film is released every six months, it won’t be profitable,” he points out. “The market grows when a consistent flow of successful films keeps the audience eagerly awaiting the next one.” This approach helps build a vibrant and sustainable film industry.

Navigating the legal crosshairs the Rakshit way

Rakshit’s ongoing legal battle over musical copyright issues continues, with his latest case involving Bachelor Party. Despite the challenges, Rakshit is learning to navigate these issues. “I need to learn more about copyright, how it works, and the associated costs,” he says. “The court has asked for a 20 lakh deposit, but we might propose to pay 5 lakhs instead.

Previously, we deposited 10 lakhs for the Kirik Party. We will continue to fight the case in court."