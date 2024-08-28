I don’t like to spoon-feed the audience: Shreelesh Nair

The proverb “When one door closes, another opens” often rings true, especially for those in highly competitive fields such as cinema. Take filmmaker Shreelesh S Nair, for instance. Initially aspiring to careers in journalism or law, Shreelesh’s career took an unexpected turn when those plans didn’t pan out. Eventually, he found his calling in filmmaking and is now set to make his feature debut with Pepe.

Since its title was unveiled, alongside its striking poster featuring lead actor Vinay Rajkumar, Pepe has been capturing considerable attention. With its rushes and trailer stirring excitement, the film is set to hit theatres on August 30, and it promises to be more than just a typical commercial film.

Originally from Kerala and having made Karnataka his home since 2012, Sreelesh connected himself in the local culture and language. His deep connection to the region is reflected in Pepe, which, despite its seemingly straightforward premise, delves into complex themes like caste, gender inequality, and the harsh realities of rural life.

“While the film blends artistic and mass elements, it also tackles deep issues,” Shreelesh explains. “Watching Pepe might make the audience appreciate its intense action and dramatic flair, and some might even fall in love with its raw portrayal. But it’s a film that every woman should see because it offers a meaningful narrative beyond mere entertainment.”