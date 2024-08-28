I don’t like to spoon-feed the audience: Shreelesh Nair

The proverb “When one door closes, another opens” often rings true, especially for those in highly competitive fields such as cinema. Take filmmaker Shreelesh S Nair, for instance. Initially aspiring to careers in journalism or law, Shreelesh’s career took an unexpected turn when those plans didn’t pan out. Eventually, he found his calling in filmmaking and is now set to make his feature debut with Pepe.
Since its title was unveiled, alongside its striking poster featuring lead actor Vinay Rajkumar, Pepe has been capturing considerable attention. With its rushes and trailer stirring excitement, the film is set to hit theatres on August 30, and it promises to be more than just a typical commercial film.
Originally from Kerala and having made Karnataka his home since 2012, Sreelesh connected himself in the local culture and language. His deep connection to the region is reflected in Pepe, which, despite its seemingly straightforward premise, delves into complex themes like caste, gender inequality, and the harsh realities of rural life.
“While the film blends artistic and mass elements, it also tackles deep issues,” Shreelesh explains. “Watching Pepe might make the audience appreciate its intense action and dramatic flair, and some might even fall in love with its raw portrayal. But it’s a film that every woman should see because it offers a meaningful narrative beyond mere entertainment.”
Shreelesh, who draws inspiration from society rather than traditional film sources, had his perspective shift after a significant encounter with a woman who influenced Pepe. “I don’t want to reveal too much or spoon-feed the audience. Pepe has a non-linear narrative with multiple layers, and even non-living elements play a role. For example, an ant appearing in a scene carries a meaning for the audience to interpret thoughtfully,” he notes.
Another interesting aspect of Pepe is Shreelesh’s choice to cast Vinay Rajkumar, who is typically seen in softer roles. In Pepe, Vinay transforms into a mass hero, says the filmmaker. “I select actors based on the characters, not the other way around. When it came to Vinay Rajkumar, it was stunt master Chethan D'Souza who recommended him. I pitched the story to Vinay, who instantly approved it without any changes. His relatable personality made him perfect for the role, and he fully immersed himself in the story, which helped bring my vision to life,” Shreelesh reveals.
The film also features actors such as Kaajal Kunder, Aruna Balraj, Sandhya Arakere, and Medini Kelamane. “The roles for female actors are varied and significant. For instance, only someone who truly loves the art could play the role of Prabha, and Medini has nailed it. Actors like her inspire us to be more creative in writing and designing roles,” Sreelesh says.
In terms of his vision, Sreelesh says that Pepe is crafted with precision, with a straightforward screenplay. The film benefits from the expertise of five stunt masters—Ravi Varma, Chethan D'Souza, Narasimha, and Different Danny. The music is composed by Poornachandra Tejaswi, and Abhishek Kasaragod handles the cinematography.
Produced by Uday Shankar and BM Sriram, Pepe also features Mayur Patel, Naveen D Padil, and Yash Shetty in key roles.