‘My Hero' is a culmination of my deep-seated love for storytelling, says director Avinash Vijaykumar

Avinash Vijaykumar, the director of My Hero, has had a diverse and fascinating career journey before stepping into the world of filmmaking. With an initial background in computer science and experience in various businesses, his true passion for cinema shone through.

"I first ventured into the film industry with a production house called Chillipilli Hakigalu, which was run by my mother. I also pursued theatre training and a directorial course at the San Francisco Film School. My debut film, My Hero, is a culmination of these experiences and my deep-seated love for storytelling," reveals the debutant, eagerly anticipating the film’s release on August 30.

An AV Film Studios production, My Hero tackles themes of caste and racism in an innovative way, says Avinash. "The film intertwines two real-life incidents from different eras and locations, exploring the poignant relationship between a grandfather and his grandson while tackling caste discrimination and racism," he says, while adding, "We aimed to craft a narrative that is both powerful and commercially appealing, ensuring accessibility and engagement for a broad audience. It’s about the human mind beyond the boundaries of caste, religion, and community, which is a core highlight of My Hero."