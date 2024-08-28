‘My Hero' is a culmination of my deep-seated love for storytelling, says director Avinash Vijaykumar
Avinash Vijaykumar, the director of My Hero, has had a diverse and fascinating career journey before stepping into the world of filmmaking. With an initial background in computer science and experience in various businesses, his true passion for cinema shone through.
"I first ventured into the film industry with a production house called Chillipilli Hakigalu, which was run by my mother. I also pursued theatre training and a directorial course at the San Francisco Film School. My debut film, My Hero, is a culmination of these experiences and my deep-seated love for storytelling," reveals the debutant, eagerly anticipating the film’s release on August 30.
An AV Film Studios production, My Hero tackles themes of caste and racism in an innovative way, says Avinash. "The film intertwines two real-life incidents from different eras and locations, exploring the poignant relationship between a grandfather and his grandson while tackling caste discrimination and racism," he says, while adding, "We aimed to craft a narrative that is both powerful and commercially appealing, ensuring accessibility and engagement for a broad audience. It’s about the human mind beyond the boundaries of caste, religion, and community, which is a core highlight of My Hero."
The blend of international and local talent in the film posed both excitement and challenges for Avinash. "The film’s global appeal is enhanced by its rich mix of Hollywood stars like Eric Roberts and Djilali Rez Kallah, alongside prominent Kannada actors such as Prakash Belawadi, Dattatreya, Ankita Amar, Niranjan Deshpande, Tanuja Krishnappa, Kshitij Pawar, and Master Vedic Kushal. Their performances add depth and authenticity, bridging cultural and social gaps."
Technically, too, My Hero has contributions from both Indian and American professionals. Venus Nagaraj Murthy handled cinematography in India, while Forrest Chiras and Akula Lokesh Babu took care of the American segments. The film has music by Gagan Baderiya along with Rusty Tinder, with Mike Cionni handling music production. According to the makers, this collaboration between Indian and American experts created a seamless and engaging cinematic experience.
With PVR and INOX backing the film, its pan-Indian presence is strong, and international interest is promising. "We shot for 15 days in America and 35 days in India. I’m confident My Hero will resonate with audiences through its fresh perspective on crucial issues and its unique blend of global and local elements," says Avinash, who hopes that the film will foster a deeper understanding of caste and racism while entertaining and sparking conversation.
Looking ahead, Avinash shares, "I’m already brainstorming new projects, driven by my growing passion for filmmaking. I’m excited to explore stories that entertain and make a difference. But for now, I hope audiences enjoy My Hero as much as we enjoyed making it."