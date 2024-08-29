Every movie is a work of art and helps me grow as an actor, says Vinay Rajkumar

Vinay Rajkumar, known for his soft roles in films starting with Siddhartha, Ananthu V/S Nusrath, 10, or the latest Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe, is set to surprise fans with his latest venture, Pepe. Scheduled for release on August 30, this film marks a departure from his usual character, who is now getting into the world of raw action and intense emotion.
“Honestly, I’ve never been a fan of blood,” Vinay confesses, discussing his unexpected leap into this genre. “I didn’t anticipate being cast in such a raw action drama. But I believe that films like Pepe can attract a specific audience. The crime backdrop and intense storytelling add a unique flavour that might catch their interest.
Vinay recalls his first photoshoot for Pepe with a mix of nostalgia and admiration. “When Shreelesh Nair and I finalised the story, he asked for a few specific shots—like lifting my panche and wiping my face. I thought it would take an hour, but we were done in just 15 minutes. Shreelesh’s vision was clear right from the photoshoot till the film’s finish, where every element fell perfectly into place.”
On a lighter note, we quizzed Vinay about whether he intends to outdo the level of intensity and violence portrayed by his uncle, Shivarajkumar. “If Doddappa (Shivanna) gives just a glance at the camera, his eyes have the power to impact the audience,” Vinay says, and adds “I never aimed to surpass that. But yes, my fans often ask if I’ll do an action film. I wanted to take on an action role with a compelling story. Pepe has every action motivated by a strong narrative.”
Vinay explains that the decision to cast him wasn’t solely about the action. “The idea to cast me in Pepe came from a different incident. My Gramayana teaser, showing a new mass look, gave Shreelesh the idea to approach me for this role. I liked how he told the story. While Pepe might appear as an action film from the outside, it delves into themes like caste, family, and feminism.
There’s depth to the story that becomes evident on screen.” Vinay adds, “Pepe touches on issues like communalism and women’s abuse, which still resonate today. People are often wrapped up in their own lives and may not see what’s happening around them. These issues are ongoing and frequently ignored.”
Reflecting on his shift to socially-themed projects like Pepe or Gramayana, Vinay shares his thoughts on balancing genres. “It depends on what you consider success and how you want to present yourself. I’m stepping into a mass film after ten years in the industry, driven by a strong story and my fans’ enthusiasm. Pepe offers a blend of commercial appeal and meaningful content. Every film is a piece of art, and each character helps me grow as an actor and a person,” he concludes.