Every movie is a work of art and helps me grow as an actor, says Vinay Rajkumar

Vinay Rajkumar, known for his soft roles in films starting with Siddhartha, Ananthu V/S Nusrath, 10, or the latest Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe, is set to surprise fans with his latest venture, Pepe. Scheduled for release on August 30, this film marks a departure from his usual character, who is now getting into the world of raw action and intense emotion.

“Honestly, I’ve never been a fan of blood,” Vinay confesses, discussing his unexpected leap into this genre. “I didn’t anticipate being cast in such a raw action drama. But I believe that films like Pepe can attract a specific audience. The crime backdrop and intense storytelling add a unique flavour that might catch their interest.

Vinay recalls his first photoshoot for Pepe with a mix of nostalgia and admiration. “When Shreelesh Nair and I finalised the story, he asked for a few specific shots—like lifting my panche and wiping my face. I thought it would take an hour, but we were done in just 15 minutes. Shreelesh’s vision was clear right from the photoshoot till the film’s finish, where every element fell perfectly into place.”

On a lighter note, we quizzed Vinay about whether he intends to outdo the level of intensity and violence portrayed by his uncle, Shivarajkumar. “If Doddappa (Shivanna) gives just a glance at the camera, his eyes have the power to impact the audience,” Vinay says, and adds “I never aimed to surpass that. But yes, my fans often ask if I’ll do an action film. I wanted to take on an action role with a compelling story. Pepe has every action motivated by a strong narrative.”