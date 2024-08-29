Fans gear up for the re-release of Darshan's 'Kariya' on August 30

As blockbuster films make a return to the big screen, following the re-release of Darshan’s Shastri, excitement is building for another iconic film’s comeback. On August 30, Darshan’s blockbuster Kariya is set to entice audiences, especially the actor’s fans, who are eager to relive the magic of this unforgettable film.

Directed by Prem, who recently shared the news on social media, the re-release of Kariya has fans buzzing with anticipation. Prem also expressed hope for his return to the limelight soon. Released in 2003, Kariya was a game-changer for both its director and lead actor.

The gangster thriller, which marked Prem’s directorial debut, ran for over 100 days in theaters, solidifying its status as a massive hit and catapulting Darshan to stardom. The film’s gritty narrative led Prem and producer Anekal Balaraj to enlist 23 real-life criminals to enhance the film’s raw edge. Darshan, who had previously made his mark in the crime drama Majestic, took on the titular role in Kariya.

The film initially enjoyed a successful re-release and is now set to reawaken its fanbase. With Abhirami starring as the female lead and a soundtrack composed by Gurukiran that dominated the charts—particularly with the hit ‘Kencha Lo Macha Lo’—Kariya is also fondly remembered for its music and cinematography by Seenu.