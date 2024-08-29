Rangabhoomi is where I belong; Rishab Shetty pushed me into acting, says Pramod Shetty

The saying “A friend in need is a friend indeed” perfectly encapsulates the bond between Rishab Shetty and Pramod Shetty. Their friendship has been a cornerstone in shaping both of their careers. It was Pramod who first saw the artist in Rishab during their college days, encouraging him to step into acting.
“I noticed Rishab’s potential when we were in college, especially after his performance in play, ‘Gha-shiram Kotwal’ where he won a state-level award. I knew he had it in him,” Pramod recalls. Rishab, the director of Kirik Party and Sa.Hi.Pra.Shaale, eventually paving the way for his breakout role in Bell Bottom and later the national award-winning Kantara, which won him the ‘Best Actor’.
On the flip side, Pramod credits Rishab for pushing him from the stage to the silver screen. “Rishab was the one who convinced me to move from theatre to film, starting with Ulidavaru Kandante. And now, I’m about to play the lead in Laughing Buddha,” Pramod shares. The feel-good family drama, directed by Bharath Raj and produced by Rishab Shetty, also stars Teju Belawadi, Diganth and Sundar Raj, is set for release on August 30.
Throwing light on his journey, Pramod, a dedicated theatre artist, shares his pride. “Our theatre troupe, Rangasourabha, will complete 25 years this September, and I’m proud to be a theatre artist—Rangabhoomi is where I belong. But Rishab pushed me into films for two reasons: he wanted me to showcase my acting to a broader audience, and he knew I needed to support my growing family. He’s been a true friend, always thinking about what’s best for me. My journey in cinema began with Ulidavaru Kandante, and it opened doors for me to play pivotal roles and connect with more people in the industry.”
Pramod adds, “It was Rishab again who encouraged me to take on the lead role in Laughing Buddha. Without his push, I might not have ventured into this new territory, but here I am, stepping into the spotlight.”
When discussing Laughing Buddha, Pramod reveals the film’s deeper meaning. “Everyone wants a Laughing Buddha at home, and they say it should be gifted, not bought. Happiness should be shared, and we must first be happy ourselves. When a Laughing Buddha comes home, it symbolises joy. In the film, my character Govardhan, a police constable, tries to keep everything lively and happy, whether at the station or at home. The story revolves around a small incident that disturbs his peace and how he finds his way back to spreading laughter,” Pramod explains.
Despite his leap to a lead role, Pramod candidly shares that he didn’t feel any pressure. “As a supporting actor, you might have 10 scenes to work on, but as a lead, you have 50. The workload increases, but there’s nothing extravagant about it—unless you aim to be a commercial hero. For me, it’s all about performance and the character I believe in, so there’s no pressure.”
Pramod is committed to the success of Laughing Buddha, recognising the effort put in by the entire team. “I want to see Laughing Buddha succeed because it represents the hard work from everyone involved. Here, I can’t truly embody the spirit of the Buddha.” Working with director Bharath Raj, Pramod appreciated the collaborative environment. “Bharath is soft-natured, and we started discussing the project during the scripting stage, not just during shooting. We both came prepared and improvised on set. Bharath is clear about what he wants and dislikes anything over the top.”
On a lighter note, when asked about his remuneration for Laughing Buddha, Pramod shared a humorous story about Rishab, the film’s producer. “I never asked for remuneration, but Rishab insisted on giving me something, saying it was my first time as a hero. When I asked him what he thought I was worth, he jokingly said, ‘Take an advance, and we’ll talk business after the film’s release.’ To this day, I’ve never discussed money with Rakshit Shetty or Rishab; they’ve always initiated it and given me what they believed I was worth. They’ve always been there when I needed them and understood my market value.”
With Laughing Buddha, Pramod is stepping into a new chapter, but he doesn’t plan to stay in the hero’s shoes permanently. “I have two more projects as a lead, but I don’t intend to remain a hero. I love playing supporting roles with the same passion,” says Pramod, who also has directorial aspirations but no immediate plans to pursue them.