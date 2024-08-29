Rangabhoomi is where I belong; Rishab Shetty pushed me into acting, says Pramod Shetty

The saying “A friend in need is a friend indeed” perfectly encapsulates the bond between Rishab Shetty and Pramod Shetty. Their friendship has been a cornerstone in shaping both of their careers. It was Pramod who first saw the artist in Rishab during their college days, encouraging him to step into acting.

“I noticed Rishab’s potential when we were in college, especially after his performance in play, ‘Gha-shiram Kotwal’ where he won a state-level award. I knew he had it in him,” Pramod recalls. Rishab, the director of Kirik Party and Sa.Hi.Pra.Shaale, eventually paving the way for his breakout role in Bell Bottom and later the national award-winning Kantara, which won him the ‘Best Actor’.

On the flip side, Pramod credits Rishab for pushing him from the stage to the silver screen. “Rishab was the one who convinced me to move from theatre to film, starting with Ulidavaru Kandante. And now, I’m about to play the lead in Laughing Buddha,” Pramod shares. The feel-good family drama, directed by Bharath Raj and produced by Rishab Shetty, also stars Teju Belawadi, Diganth and Sundar Raj, is set for release on August 30.

Throwing light on his journey, Pramod, a dedicated theatre artist, shares his pride. “Our theatre troupe, Rangasourabha, will complete 25 years this September, and I’m proud to be a theatre artist—Rangabhoomi is where I belong. But Rishab pushed me into films for two reasons: he wanted me to showcase my acting to a broader audience, and he knew I needed to support my growing family. He’s been a true friend, always thinking about what’s best for me. My journey in cinema began with Ulidavaru Kandante, and it opened doors for me to play pivotal roles and connect with more people in the industry.”