Malashree returns to action with 'Pen Drive'

Malashree, the ‘Lady Superstar’ of the Kannada film industry, popular for her role in Kanasina Rani, and last seen in the recent film 'Night Curfew', is back on set with a new project, 'Pen Drive'. Directed by Sebastian David, Malashree will be taking on a pivotal role, although specific details about her character have not been revealed yet. The actor has already joined the film’s production and the team also shared a few stills from the sets.

'Pen Drive' is produced by N Hanumantha Raju and Lion S Venkatesh under the RH Enterprises banner. As suggested by the producers, the title 'Pen Drive' plays a crucial role in the story’s narrative, emphasising its importance within the plot.

Joining Malashree in the cast is Tanisha Kuppanda, known for her stint in Bigg Boss Kannada, who will portray a commanding officer. The film also features Sanjana Naidu, Radhika Ram, Archana, Renuka, Geetha, and Bhagya in significant roles.

The music for Pen Drive is composed by V Nagendra Prasad, who also writes the lyrics for the film.