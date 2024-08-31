Vikky Varun’s directorial debut 'Kaalapatthar' locks release date

Vikky Varun, who gained experience working as an assistant director under Suri and Yogaraj Bhat, and who made a mark with films like Kendasampige and College Kumar, has now ventured into directing with Kaalapatthar. The film’s story, penned by D Satya Prakash, known for Rama Rama Re..., is set to release on September 13.

Produced by Nagaraju Billinakote and Bhuvan Suresh under the Bhuvan Movies banner, Kaalapatthar was filmed in various locations across Karnataka, with significant scenes shot in Jainapur village in the Bijapur district. The film’s plot centres on Kashibai Mallappa Desai, who was the first Indian to own a Rolls Royce during the British era.

When the District Collector requested the car for official use, Kashibai refused, insisting on using it to dry cow dung cakes instead. Infuriated, the authorities cancelled the car’s registration, but Kashibai stuck to her decision. Additionally, the village faces an unusual challenge: it submerges during the rainy season and re-emerges in the summer. During the floods, the State Government provides alternative accommodations for the villagers in a nearby location.

Dhanya Ramkumar, who was last seen in, plays the female lead, alongside Achyuth Kumar, Nagabharana, Sampath, and others in supporting roles. The film’s music is composed by Anoop Seelin, with cinematography by Sandeep Kumar.