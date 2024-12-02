‘Bengaluru has evolved, as have its people’: Nagaraja Somayaji

The team behind Maryade Prashne is overjoyed with the overwhelming response from audiences, especially as the film, released on November 22, continues its successful run into the second week.

Debutant director Nagaraja Somayaji, who also wrote the film's story, is particularly proud of how it captures the essence of middle-class life in Bengaluru. The film explores the joys and struggles of this lifestyle, bringing to life the vibrant neighbourhoods of the city.

One theme that stands out for Nagaraja is the issue of road rage, which has become an all too common problem in Bengaluru.

"A topic like road rage, which often dominates news and crime reports, takes on a different dimension when portrayed on the big screen. In a typical crime story, the focus is on the incident itself, the people involved, and how the police solve the case. But in cinema, it’s about the characters - their emotions, reactions, and the layers of consequences they face," Nagaraja explains.

He’s grateful that the audience has connected with the middle-class life in Chamrajpet, a South Bengaluru neighbourhood.

"People found it relatable, and the reactions from family audiences have been encouraging," says Nagaraja.

He believes the strength of the film lies in its writing.

"When it came to dialogue writing, I knew I had to take the lead. I wanted to describe key situations in just one or two lines, capturing the essence without overcomplicating things. Since I developed the story, the dialogue had to align with it - authentic, simple, and grounded."