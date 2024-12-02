‘My first appearance with Ramya gave wings to my career’: Rashika Shetty

Rashika Shetty, whose career started as a child artist, is now making her feature debut with director Yogaraj Bhat’s Manada Kadalu. Reflecting on her early days, she recalls her first-ever screen appearance in the song 'Kande Kande Govindana' from Tananam Tananam, where she shared the screen with celebrated actor Ramya.

“That was a defining moment for me,” says Rashika. “When I saw Ramya and had the chance to be part of a song with her, I instantly felt the acting bug bit me. Since then, I’ve looked up to her as an inspiration for my acting career.”

Hailing from Chikmagalur and now settling in Mysuru, Rashika's film work has brought her to Bengaluru. While she had always dreamt of being on the big screen, her journey also included roles in Telugu and Kannada serials.

“I’ve always wanted to see myself on the big screen, and though I started with TV serials, it was a stepping stone to where I am now,” she adds.

Her debut film, Manada Kadalu, gives her that first big break, as she stars alongside Sumukh and Anjali Anish.

She speaks with excitement about the project: “I have always admired Yogaraj's films, from Mungaru Male to Gaalipata and Mugulu Nage. To have the opportunity to be a part of his film feels surreal,” shares Rashika.

This opportunity was facilitated by cinematographer Santhosh Rai Pathaje. “Santhosh sir clicked a few photos of me, which somehow ended up on Yogaraj Bhat's table. And like every newcomer, I was on cloud nine when I got a callback from his team. It felt like my dream was finally coming true,” she says.