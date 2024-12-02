Raj B Shetty’s 'Rudhiram' confirms release date

Rudhiram, headlined by Kannada actor-director Raj B Shetty and Aparna Balamurali, has been confirmed to hit screens on December 13. The film directed by debutant Jisho Lon Antony promises to be an intense psychological thriller.

The makers recently released its teaser, featuring Raj B Shetty as a mysterious man and Aparna as a woman trapped in a house. Co-written by Jisho and Joseph Kiran George, the film reportedly follows the mysterious events happening in the life of a doctor.

Rudhiram has cinematography by Sajad Kaakku, editing by Bavan Sreekumar and music composed by 4Musics.

Besides Malayalam, the film will also have dubbed versions in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

It is produced by VS Lalan under the banner of Rising Sun Studio. Rudhiram was originally planned as Raj B Shetty’s Malayalam debut, but the film’s release got delayed due to various reasons. He has since appeared in Malayalam films like Turbo and Kondal.