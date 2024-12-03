Here is the first glimpse of Chandrika Ravi from Silk Smitha biopic

We had reported in 2023 that a biopic on the life and career of Silk Smitha is in the works in Tamil, with Chandrika Ravi playing the titular role. On the occasion of the late actor’s birthday, on Monday, the film’s new title and a first-look glimpse were announced by STRI Cinemas. The film, now titled Silk Smitha - Queen of the South, is being directed by Jayaram Sankaran and is set to commence production in early 2025.

The three-minute announcement begins with the late Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister, scrolling through newspapers and finding that every page has a report about Silk Smitha’s meteoric rise post-Sadma. When Indira Gandhi enquires about who she is, the scene cuts to Chandrika Ravi making a grand entrance as Silk Smitha and people getting entranced by her beauty. The Prime Minister’s assistant describes her as the ‘Magnetic Lady’.

The makers are yet to announce further cast and crew members of the film or a tentative release date. Silk Smitha - Queen of the South will be produced by popular sports commentator, actor, and retired professional tennis player Vijay Amirtharaj.

Silk Smitha, who worked in multiple Indian film industries, was at her peak during the 80s and early 90s. Born as Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati, the actor primarily appeared in dance numbers. She worked for nearly two decades and appeared in over 500 films.

In 2011, Vidya Balan starred in the Hindi film The Dirty Picture, loosely based on Silk Smitha’s life. Most recently, the Tamil film Mark Antony had also used the actor’s lookalike in a sequence that also features SJ Suryah.