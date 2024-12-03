‘I never doubted stardom of Upendra’

December awaits the release of two highly anticipated Kannada films. UI has created a buzz particularly because it marks the return of director Upendra after nine years, raising expectations significantly. On the other hand, Sudeep’s Max is also set to make an impact later in the month. While UI will hit screens on December 20, Max is slated for release on December 25. Initially expected in August, Max faced delays due to unforeseen circumstances but is finally ready for its grand release.
Set to clash at the box office, both films will be released in multiple languages. When asked about the competition, Sudeep says, “Both films should succeed. I am a huge fan of Upendra and have never doubted the stardom of Upendra and his direction. I’ve always told him to direct more films. He has a lot of confidence in himself and believes in his direction.
Therefore, there is no competition between us.” Further addressing the clash that are creating between the two films, he continues, “When the makers themselves don’t have a problem, I don’t understand why there’s a problem among others.
Upendra will release his film first, followed by ours. There will be no issues, as I have stated. There’s no competition here—the word ‘clash’ should be removed from the dictionary. Our release dates were chosen carefully by the producers to ensure both films get the attention they deserve.”
UI paints a chilling picture of a world ravaged by AI dominance, climate disasters, post-pandemic struggles, and social divisions
The much-awaited trailer for UI, starring and directed by Upendra, was unveiled on Monday, in multiple languages ahead of the film’s release. Titled a ‘Warner,’ the gripping video serves as both a forewarning and a reflection of the film’s intense themes. This marks Upendra’s return to direction nine years since Uppi 2, and true to his signature style, he dives into the compelling blend of socio-political satire and commercial storytelling, weaving ‘U’ and ‘I’ into the very fabric of the narrative.
The plot, which had been shrouded in secrecy, begins to unravel in this visually arresting glimpse closer to the release date. Set in the dystopian future of 2040, UI paints a chilling picture of a world ravaged by AI dominance, climate disasters, post-pandemic struggles, and social divisions. Upendra steps into the shoes of a power-obsessed authoritarian, channeling the chaos and manipulation at the heart of the story.
The trailer hints at a razor-sharp critique of humanity’s obsession with the insignificant, deftly dodging the weightier truths of our world—a fearless social commentary delivered in Upendra’s unmistakably audacious style. Crafted on a staggering budget and honed over two years of meticulous production, UI is projected as a pan India film and primed to dazzle with its groundbreaking VFX.
The film’s powerhouse technical crew includes B Ajaneesh Loknath spinning magic with his compositions, HC Venu as cinematographer, and Vijay Raj BG as editor. Produced by G Manoharan of Lahari Films LLP and KP Sreekanth of Venus Entertainers, UI also brings together a ensemble cast featuring Reeshma Nanaiah as the female lead, with Ravi Shankar and Sadhu Kokila in pivotal roles. Originally made in Kannada, UI is set for a grand release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.