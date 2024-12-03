‘I never doubted stardom of Upendra’

December awaits the release of two highly anticipated Kannada films. UI has created a buzz particularly because it marks the return of director Upendra after nine years, raising expectations significantly. On the other hand, Sudeep’s Max is also set to make an impact later in the month. While UI will hit screens on December 20, Max is slated for release on December 25. Initially expected in August, Max faced delays due to unforeseen circumstances but is finally ready for its grand release.

Set to clash at the box office, both films will be released in multiple languages. When asked about the competition, Sudeep says, “Both films should succeed. I am a huge fan of Upendra and have never doubted the stardom of Upendra and his direction. I’ve always told him to direct more films. He has a lot of confidence in himself and believes in his direction.

Therefore, there is no competition between us.” Further addressing the clash that are creating between the two films, he continues, “When the makers themselves don’t have a problem, I don’t understand why there’s a problem among others.

Upendra will release his film first, followed by ours. There will be no issues, as I have stated. There’s no competition here—the word ‘clash’ should be removed from the dictionary. Our release dates were chosen carefully by the producers to ensure both films get the attention they deserve.”