My mother was keen to watch Max: Kichcha Sudeep

With Max gearing up for release on December 25, in multiple languages, Sudeep is equal parts relieved and excited. "If we had postponed this film to next year, I would have been deeply disappointed. It has already been two and a half years since my last film, and fans have expressed their dissatisfaction over the delay.
Releasing Max this year brings them and myself immense joy," the actor explained during a media interaction alongside producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, director Vijay Karthikeyaa, and the entire cast and crew. While addressing various questions including back-to-back releases of UI and Max, Sudeep remarked about choosing Max, "The speed and content of the narrative impressed me. I signed up for Max because it is a film with substance."
Max marks the foray of producer Kalaipuli S Thanu in the Kannada film industry, who is backing the project under the V Creations banner in association with Kichcha Creations. "This action thriller is sure to captivate the audiences," says the producer. Speaking about this major collaboration, Thanu expressed deep admiration for Sudeep’s dedication and versatility, saying, "Sudeep is an outstanding actor. He works tirelessly, with unmatchable passion and commitment. Beyond being a brilliant actor, he is also a director, and his involvement elevates every project."
Director Vijay Karthikeyaa expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with Sudeep, mentioning it was a learning curve.
A One-Night Thriller
Max is a story that unfolds over one night, with Sudeep playing a formidable police officer feared by the underworld. The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samyuktha Hornad and Sukrutha Wagle as police officers along with Anirudh Bhat, Sunil, Ugramm Manju, and Pramod Shetty. The narrative is action-packed, with exceptional stunts choreographed by Chetan D’Souza. Cinematographer Shekhar Chandra, who previously worked with Sudeep on Nandhi, has collaborated for this film.
‘I go by what the script demands’
Interestingly, Max does not have a traditional heroine for Sudeep, as the script didn’t require one. "Samyukta and Sukrutha are fantastic additions to the cast. That’s more than enough. I only go by what the script demads," said Sudeep, adding that composer B Ajaneesh Loknath’s musical work has elevated the film.
An emotional connection
Sudeep recounted his emotional connection to this film opening up about his late mother, who recently passed away. "My mother was keen to watch this film, but unfortunately, she passed away. The first card of this film will feature her." He shared a personal note about his mother’s love for cinema, saying, "I showed a clip of Max to my mother, and she had absolutely loved it. She always wanted to see the full film, but unfortunately, that couldn’t happen. This will always be a regret for me."
Sudeep's onscreen mother in Max had a few words of appreciation for the actor. "Playing a mother to Sudeep is truly inspiring," shared veteran actor Sudha Belawadi. "The film is a proper commercial entertainer, packed with action, and I’m grateful to be part of such a detailed and ambitious project."
Senior actor Kari Subbu kept it intriguing, saying, "You’ll have to watch the film to discover my character. It’s been an honour working with a legendary producer making his Kannada debut. I hope Max becomes a massive success."
For Samyuktha Hornad, who plays a cop, the experience was a dream come true. "Like everyone, I wanted to share screen space with Sudeep sir, and it finally happened. His energy, whether at 3 in the morning or evening, is unbelievable. His dedication inspires me to do better in life."
Revealing her emotional connection to her character Meenakumari, Sukrutha Wagle said, "Back in 2017, I posted about wanting to work with Sudeep sir, and here I am. He’s like a personification of Saraswati, mastering every craft there is. The shoot never felt like it ended because we bonded so well."
Newcomer Anirudh Bhat reflected on Sudeep’s mentorship, recollecting a specific anecdote from the film's sets. "At 2:30 in the morning one day, he casually asked me what I was doing. His acknowledgement of my presence in the wee hours made me feel so valued. Sudeep sir ensures everyone’s contribution matters, even when he’s not in the frame. It’s gestures like these that show his greatness."
Vijay Chendoor also credited Sudeep for inspiring him. "This has been one of the best chapters of my career. He taught me that every role, even off-frame, is crucial. December 25 will be unforgettable."
Speaking about the effort that went behind making Max, the technical team says everyone in Max was at their maximum. "After 20 years in this field, Max brought a new challenge. The trust and support from the team, especially Sudeep sir, boosted my confidence. If my work stands out, it is because of their encouragement," says cinematographer Shekar Chandra.
Stunt director Chetan D'Souza added, "From messaging Sudeep sir on Instagram in 2023 to being here today, Max feels like a dream realised. The journey was intense, spanning six months of travel, but the team’s support made it all worth it."
Editor S R Ganesh Babu further said, "Being part of such an incredible team is a privilege. It was an absolute honour to work in Max, and I’m grateful for the experience."
For Manju Mandavya, who wrote the Kannada dialogues, the project was a learning experience. "Writing dialogues for Max was an enriching experience. Sudeep sir’s inputs added depth and weight to my work. He was a guiding force, making the process seamless."
Art director Shivakumar shared, "The film is a mass entertainer. I am more excited to see how Sudeep has portrayed the character on the big screen, rather than my own work. Every detail was executed with precision, and I’m proud to have contributed to this project."