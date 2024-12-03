My mother was keen to watch Max: Kichcha Sudeep

With Max gearing up for release on December 25, in multiple languages, Sudeep is equal parts relieved and excited. "If we had postponed this film to next year, I would have been deeply disappointed. It has already been two and a half years since my last film, and fans have expressed their dissatisfaction over the delay.

Releasing Max this year brings them and myself immense joy," the actor explained during a media interaction alongside producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, director Vijay Karthikeyaa, and the entire cast and crew. While addressing various questions including back-to-back releases of UI and Max, Sudeep remarked about choosing Max, "The speed and content of the narrative impressed me. I signed up for Max because it is a film with substance."

Max marks the foray of producer Kalaipuli S Thanu in the Kannada film industry, who is backing the project under the V Creations banner in association with Kichcha Creations. "This action thriller is sure to captivate the audiences," says the producer. Speaking about this major collaboration, Thanu expressed deep admiration for Sudeep’s dedication and versatility, saying, "Sudeep is an outstanding actor. He works tirelessly, with unmatchable passion and commitment. Beyond being a brilliant actor, he is also a director, and his involvement elevates every project."

Director Vijay Karthikeyaa expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with Sudeep, mentioning it was a learning curve.

A One-Night Thriller

Max is a story that unfolds over one night, with Sudeep playing a formidable police officer feared by the underworld. The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samyuktha Hornad and Sukrutha Wagle as police officers along with Anirudh Bhat, Sunil, Ugramm Manju, and Pramod Shetty. The narrative is action-packed, with exceptional stunts choreographed by Chetan D’Souza. Cinematographer Shekhar Chandra, who previously worked with Sudeep on Nandhi, has collaborated for this film.