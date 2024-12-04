Rachita Ram and Sathish Ninasam reunite for 'Ayogya 2'

After winning hearts with Ayogya (2019), especially for the song ‘Enammi Enammi’, Rachita Ram and Sathish Ninasam are teaming up again for its sequel. Directed by Mahesh Kumar, who made his debut with Ayogya, the film is set to go on floors on December 11. Will the fiery rivalry between Ravi Shankar and Sathish take new twists? With every tick of that ominous clock, the excitement grows for the film.

Talking about being part of the sequel, Sathish Ninasam shares, “Six years ago, the love story of Siddhegowda and Nandini connected deeply with audiences, becoming a heartfelt memory for many. Mahesh had been toying with the idea of a sequel for a while, but I wanted a story that truly justified this continuation. When he narrated the script, with its gripping links to the climax of Part 1, I knew we were onto something special. The clock scene, where the line ‘time starts now’, hinted at unfinished revenge, was enough to spark my curiosity.”

This time, Mahesh Kumar aims to balance the nostalgia of the original with a fresh narrative. He explains, “The film picks up right where we left off, staying true to the characters and the emotional depth of Ayogya. It’s a family drama laced with action but with six years of refinement in storytelling and technical execution.”

The sequel brings back cast members like Ravi Shankar and Shivaraj KR Pete, along with Arjun Janya as music director. Producer M Munegowda backed the project, which the makers say will be more than just a sequel, i.e., a celebration of everything fans loved in the first part and more. With the film going on floors on December 11, the makers expect to complete the first schedule by early January 2025. Sathish Ninasam said, “Once I complete this schedule, I’ll resume shooting for The Rise of Ashoka. Both films hold a special place in my heart, and I’m eager for audiences to experience them in 2025.”