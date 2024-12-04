Today's smarter audience will understand 'UI': Actor-tuned-director Upendra

Actor Upendra is set to don the director’s hat once again with his ambitious project, UI. This much-anticipated film has already generated a substantial amount of buzz ahead of its December 20 release.

From its intriguing trailer—described as a ‘Warner’—to Upendra’s signature satirical style, the film’s director had some interesting insights to share during his recent media interaction along with producers G Manoharan of Lahari Films, Lahari Velu, and K P Sreekanth of Venus Entertainers, and crew.

Not just a trailer, but a warning

Answering why he has renamed the film’s trailer as ‘Warner’, Upendra quipped, “It’s not a trailer; it’s a warning of what’s to come.” True to his words, UI offers a futuristic narrative that mirrors humanity’s current trajectory. From dissecting caste systems and political hierarchies to questioning the rapid evolution of technology, Upendra’s film promises to seamlessly blend satire with hard-hitting truths.

UI is our story, not just mine

With his characteristic wit and candour, Upendra opened up about his creative process. When asked how closely the lead character—resembling the mythical Kalki—mirrored his own beliefs, he playfully remarked, “If you think it’s me, then it is.” Elaborating further, he said, “The character reflects all of us—it’s our story, not just mine.”