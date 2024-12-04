Today's smarter audience will understand 'UI': Actor-tuned-director Upendra

Actor Upendra is set to don the director’s hat once again with his ambitious project, UI. This much-anticipated film has already generated a substantial amount of buzz ahead of its December 20 release.
From its intriguing trailer—described as a ‘Warner’—to Upendra’s signature satirical style, the film’s director had some interesting insights to share during his recent media interaction along with producers G Manoharan of Lahari Films, Lahari Velu, and K P Sreekanth of Venus Entertainers, and crew.
Not just a trailer, but a warning
Answering why he has renamed the film’s trailer as ‘Warner’, Upendra quipped, “It’s not a trailer; it’s a warning of what’s to come.” True to his words, UI offers a futuristic narrative that mirrors humanity’s current trajectory. From dissecting caste systems and political hierarchies to questioning the rapid evolution of technology, Upendra’s film promises to seamlessly blend satire with hard-hitting truths.
UI is our story, not just mine
With his characteristic wit and candour, Upendra opened up about his creative process. When asked how closely the lead character—resembling the mythical Kalki—mirrored his own beliefs, he playfully remarked, “If you think it’s me, then it is.” Elaborating further, he said, “The character reflects all of us—it’s our story, not just mine.”
Pushing boundaries in filmmaking
Upendra’s penchant for pushing boundaries was evident when he discussed his unique take on filmmaking. “As a director, I’ve always wanted to release a film without revealing a single scene beforehand. Maybe I’ll try that in my next project,” he mused.
Crafting UI was no small feat, especially with the extensive CGI work that delayed the film by six months. Upendra credited the person behind the visual effects, co-producer Naveen Manoharan, for bringing his vision to life. “Naveen should direct his own film someday. We had our disagreements, but he’s a genius,” Upendra said.
The role of music and action
The film’s music also plays a pivotal role, with Ajaneesh Loknath at the helm of the department. Praising Upendra’s vision, Ajaneesh admitted, “Matching Uppi sir’s subject intelligence was a challenge. Having run through the film, I see how Upendra has captured love, lust, action, and everything in between—it’s a mirror of our lives.”
Ravi Varma, who choreographed the film’s stunts, echoed this sentiment. “Upendra is like an endless novel—every page reveals something new.” Chethan D’Souza, who also collaborated on the project, quipped, “iPhones get upgraded every year, but Upendra gets updated every day. He even pushed me to rethink sequences I had prepared months ago, saying they were outdated.”
“Creativity will always have the upper hand when it comes to Upendra. Through UI, you’ll see how he gives technology and AI a takkar,” added Chethan.
Industry unity and release buzz
With UI releasing five days ahead of Max, another highly anticipated Kannada film, Upendra talked about unity within the industry. “It’s the holiday season, and there’s room for both films to thrive. Sudeep has also shared our ‘Warner’, and supported it. Kannada cinema is on the rise, and we should support each other.”
A look back at A
Reflecting on his earlier directorial venture, A, Upendra shared insights into its rocky journey. “The Censor Board rejected it, and the audience initially criticised it. But over time, they saw its value.” Drawing parallels, he remarked, “UI is similar in its complexity. The audience today is smarter—they’ll understand it.”
The final word
Upendra left fans with a hint at what to expect from the film. When asked if the director in him was satisfied with UI, he recalled what director and musician Sadhu Kokila always told him, “I am an unsatisfied director. I always feel there is something more to do.” He added, “In fact, the team, including Sreekanth and Naveen, pushed me out of the editing room and said, ‘It’s done.’ But if the audiences are happy, so am I.”
Set to release in multiple languages, Upendra concluded with a thought-provoking remark: “UI isn’t just a story—it’s a mirror, and the reflection you see could surprise you.”