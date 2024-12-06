Any recognition I’m getting today, I owe it to 'Kantara': Rishab Shetty

The news about National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty teaming up with director Sandeep Singh for The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has set the internet ablaze. With Sandeep Singh, known for his work in Mary Kom, Sarbjit, and the short film Safed, at the helm, this upcoming film is set to be a historic cinematic adventure.

Rishab Shetty, who has redefined Kannada cinema and across different languages with Kantara, will step into the shoes of the legendary warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a character whose legacy transcends time and continues to inspire generations.

For Rishab, this is no ordinary role. It’s a challenge that ignites his passion and pushes his acting skills to new heights. “Being an artist, when you get a character to play, I see it as an opportunity. But projects like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj take it to another level. It doubles the excitement and the effort. A biopic is always a big deal, and playing a personality as monumental as Shivaji—someone who created history—comes with its own set of challenges,” he shares.

Rishab Shetty’s journey in cinema has been nothing short of extraordinary. From earning nationwide critical and commercial acclaim with Kantara to securing a National Award for his role, he is now on the cusp of a new chapter with multiple high-profile films in the pipeline. While the much-anticipated Kantara: Chapter 1 is set to release on October 2, 2025, and Jai Hanuman is targeting a 2026 release,

The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is scheduled for a 2027 debut. For Rishab, this is just the beginning. “I came into this industry with the dream of pushing my limits as an actor. With these films, I am seizing every opportunity that comes my way,” he states.