Any recognition I’m getting today, I owe it to 'Kantara': Rishab Shetty

The news about National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty teaming up with director Sandeep Singh for The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has set the internet ablaze. With Sandeep Singh, known for his work in Mary Kom, Sarbjit, and the short film Safed, at the helm, this upcoming film is set to be a historic cinematic adventure.
Rishab Shetty, who has redefined Kannada cinema and across different languages with Kantara, will step into the shoes of the legendary warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a character whose legacy transcends time and continues to inspire generations.
For Rishab, this is no ordinary role. It’s a challenge that ignites his passion and pushes his acting skills to new heights. “Being an artist, when you get a character to play, I see it as an opportunity. But projects like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj take it to another level. It doubles the excitement and the effort. A biopic is always a big deal, and playing a personality as monumental as Shivaji—someone who created history—comes with its own set of challenges,” he shares.
Rishab Shetty’s journey in cinema has been nothing short of extraordinary. From earning nationwide critical and commercial acclaim with Kantara to securing a National Award for his role, he is now on the cusp of a new chapter with multiple high-profile films in the pipeline. While the much-anticipated Kantara: Chapter 1 is set to release on October 2, 2025, and Jai Hanuman is targeting a 2026 release,
The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is scheduled for a 2027 debut. For Rishab, this is just the beginning. “I came into this industry with the dream of pushing my limits as an actor. With these films, I am seizing every opportunity that comes my way,” he states.
When asked about the key to his meteoric rise, Rishab is quick to credit Kantara, the film that not only revolutionised his career but also bridged gaps across the regional cinema. “Any recognition I’m getting today, I owe it to Kantara. It broke language barriers and reached audiences far and wide. Today, we’re catering to Indian audiences as a whole, and if you look at it, Kantara is like a blessing. Everything that’s happening now is because of that film,” he admits.
But the journey doesn’t stop there. With the rigorous physical and mental demands of Kantara : Chapter 1 still fresh, Rishab is already preparing for his next ventures. Jai Hanuman and The Pride of Bharat will keep him busy, but he’s determined to push through.
“The release schedule for these films is spread over the next three years, but I’m committed to wrapping up everything in the next two years. There are more on the horizon—two more films, one of which will be a magnum opus, and will be a heartfelt project that will make Kannadigas especially proud,” he reveals, teasing two big announcements to come.
When asked about taking on smaller projects, Rishab doesn’t shy away. “Yes, I’ll definitely consider projects like Bell Bottom 2. The Jayathirtha film introduced me as a lead actor to the audience. The sequel, written by Dayanand TK, has an interesting storyline, and I will do it. There’s always something new to explore, even in simpler films,” he signs off.
Rishab Shetty was my first and only choice for Chhatrapati Shivaji: Sandeep Singh
Sandeep Singh admired Rishab Shetty, stating, “Rishab Shetty was my first and only choice for the role—he truly embodies the strength, spirit, and valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This film has been my dream for many years now, and it is a privilege and honour to be bringing this story to the big screen. It has been envisioned with a scale, grandeur, and never-seen-before action choreography that will help take Indian cinema truly global.” The epic film will be released globally on January 21, 2027.