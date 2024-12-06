'Raktha Kashmira' has no connection with 'Bhimoos Bang Bang Kids': Rajendra Singh Babu

Noted filmmaker SV Rajendra Singh Babu surprised fans on Wednesday with the announcement of his long-awaited film, Raktha Kashmira. Starring Upendra and Ramya, the film is currently undergoing the censor process and is expected to hit the screens later this month.

Written and directed by the veteran filmmaker, Raktha Kashmira delves into terrorism and the reclamation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). according to Rajendra Singh, the film also incorporates speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on PoK, adding a contemporary political dimension. Gurukiran has composed the music for the film, while the dialogues are penned by MS Ramesh. The film is produced under the MDM Productions banner.

The ensemble cast includes Doddanna, Omprakash Rao, Anila, and Kuri Prathap, alongside the lead pair. Rajendra Singh Babu describes the film as a bold narrative on countering and eradicating terrorism, not only at borders but also within cities like Bengaluru.

The sudden announcement of Raktha Kashmira has sparked curiosity, especially with stills showing actors looking noticeably younger, leading many to speculate if it was a revival of Babu’s shelved project Bhimoos Bang Bang Kids. The director clarifies, “Raktha Kashmira is a fresh project that I’ve been working on for the past two years. It has no connection to Bhimoos Bang Bang Kids and carries a completely different theme.” He added, “If all goes well, we aim to release the film on December 20.”

Interestingly, December 20 will also see the release of Upendra’s highly anticipated UI, marking his return to direction after a hiatus. The dystopian drama, set in 2040, is made under the Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers banner and stars Reeshma Nanaiah, Ravi Shankar, and Sadhu Kokila.