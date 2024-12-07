Arjun Janya’s '45' partners with MARZ for CG work

Arjun Janya, known for his musical contributions, is now leaving no stone unturned in his ambitious directorial debut, 45. Besides its star-studded cast, which includes Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty, the film also promises a unique approach to visual storytelling, with cutting-edge computer graphics (CG) led by Arjun Janya himself.

45 is produced by Ramesh Reddy under the Suraj Production banner, and Arjun Janya has partnered with MARZ, an Oscar-nominated company based in Canada, to handle the film’s CG work. This collaboration promises to add a whole new dimension to its storytelling. The involvement of MARZ, led by experts like Rafelle and Justin, known for his contributions to blockbusters like Black Panther, The Matrix, and Ant-Man, has injected 45 with world-class technical expertise.

The film’s CG work is progressing smoothly, with 25 per cent of it already completed. Arjun has personally travelled to Canada to oversee the works, ensuring that 45 meets international standards.

While the shooting for the film is complete, the post-production phase relies heavily on the CG work to bring the film’s grandeur on screen. The release date remains unconfirmed, as the completion of the visual effects is crucial to the final product.