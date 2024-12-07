Destiny had grander plans than I imagined: Dheeren Ramkumar

Geetha Pictures, riding high on the success of Bhairathi Ranagal, is on a streak of exciting announcements. Following the announcement of their third venture, A for Anand, featuring Shiva Rajkumar in a pivotal role, the banner has now unveiled another promising project to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Parvathamma Rajkumar. This latest venture will feature Dheeren Ramkumar in the lead role and will be directed by Sandeep Sunkad, the filmmaker behind the much-praised Shakhahaari. Notably, this film signifies a new chapter for Geetha Pictures as it steps beyond its tradition of featuring Shivanna in the lead role and introduces fresh faces under its banner. Interestingly, this collaboration stays within the family, as Dheeren Ramkumar is the son of Poornima Ramkumar, Shivarajkumar's sister.

Dheeren made his debut with Shiva 143, a film that received an average response. Since then, the one-film-old actor has taken a backseat, carefully choosing his next projects. "I was looking for the right script that would challenge me as an actor and highlight my potential," says Dheeren in an exclusive interview with CE. "Moreover, I believe the second film is crucial for any actor—it’s where you prove your mettle as a performer. When Sandeep narrated the story, it struck a chord with me instantly. His work on Shakhahaari earned recognition not only in Karnataka but also beyond, especially after its OTT release. I am confident that together, we will surprise the audience with this project."