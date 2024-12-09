Dhruva Sarja’s next to be helmed by Rajguru?

Dhruva Sarja, after Martin’s release, is rumoured to be charting his next big move. While the actor is wrapping up the final portions of Prem’s KD, he has some interesting projects in his lineup. The latest buzz from Gandhinagar suggests that Dhruva Sarja has given the green light to a film to be helmed by Kerebete director Rajguru.

The director, who made an impressive debut with Kerebete, a film centred around the lives of fishermen, is gearing up to explore a new subject with this project. His debut, which garnered attention for its culturally rich narrative and even made it to platforms like IFFI, set a high standard for storytelling. This upcoming film, though still in its pre-production stage, is rumoured to once again be deeply rooted in Karnataka’s traditions, with a village backdrop. However, as speculated, it is not similar to what was depicted in Kerebete.

The makers are keeping the specifics under wraps, with an official announcement expected to unveil the production details and star cast. For Dhruva, alongside KD, which already has a sequel in the pipeline with KVN Productions, the actor is also committed to projects with directors like Raghavendra Hegde and production houses such as People Media Factory. This new collaboration with Rajguru only adds to his impressive slate.