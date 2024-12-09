Naveen Shankar’s next, Nodidavaru Ennatare set to release on this date

Naveen Shankar is taken note of for his roles right from his debut, Gultoo, to Hondisi Bareyiri and Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage. Known for his rugged and intense portrayals in films like Hoysala, Kshetrapathi, and Salaar, Naveen is now gearing up for his next venture, Nodidavaru Ennatare. Directed by Kuldeep Cariappa, this film is slated to hit screens on January 31, 2025.

The narrative of Nodidavaru Ennatare explores the existential crisis that many face at critical junctures in life and struggles over identity and purpose. The film is expected to reflect on the questions that arise while navigating societal roles.

Director Kuldeep Cariappa describes his character as “a reflection of all of us,” embodying the shared human battle with existential questions.

The film features Apoorva Bharadwaj, of the Naanu Adhu Mathu Saroja fame, is part of the principal cast of Nodidavaru Ennatare. He will also be making his directorial debut with BTS: Behind the Scenes.

The project’s technical team includes Ashwin Kennedy as cinematographer, Mayuresh Adhikari composes the film’s music, and Manu Shedgar handles editing. Dialogues are penned collaboratively by Kuldeep Cariappa, Sai Shrinidhi, Prajwal Raj, and Sunil Venkatesh.

The film’s soundtrack has contributions from lyricists like Lyla and Jayanth Kaikini, and singers Sadhu Kokila, Ananya Bhat, and Keerthan Holla lend their voices to the various songs, while American artist Jordan Robert Kirk delivers a special number.