Resul Pookutty to add spooks to Sharan’s Choomantar

Actor Sharan is set to kick off 2025 with Choomantar, a horror comedy that has been creating noise even before its official release set for January 10, 2025. Directed by Navaneeth, the film is expected to deliver a thrilling and comedic experience. What makes Choomantar even more exciting is the involvement of noted sound designer Resul Pookutty. Known for his work across multiple languages, including the recent Pushpa 2: The Rule, Resul’s collaboration with the film brings a whole new level of auditory magic to the project.

This will be his second Kannada film and his first commercial outing in the language, following his romantic drama debut with Niruttara. Director Navaneeth shares, “It was the showreel of Choomantar that caught Resul’s attention, and his decision to come on board truly elevated the film.”

The film’s storyline, which revolves around paranormal activities and ghost hunters, takes the audience on an eerie yet humorous ride.

Another highlight of the film is its use of over 50 minutes of cutting-edge VFX, creating a visual and sensory feast that amplifies the chilling atmosphere.

Produced by Manasa Tarun and Tarun Shivappa under the banner of Tarun Studios, Choomantar has music composed by Avinash Basuthkar, including two songs, with Chandan Shetty composing the introduction number. Anup Kattukaran handles the cinematography, and Venki UDV is responsible for the editing.