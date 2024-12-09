Stepping into the shoes of a lead actor was a dream come true: Tsunami Kitty

Tsunami Kitty, a former Bigg Boss contestant, is all set to make his debut as a lead actor in the upcoming film Kora. Directed by Orata Shree, the film revolves around the lives of the Kora tribal community. Set for release in January, the team recently unveiled the film’s soulful track ‘Oppikondalu’, written by Revanna Nayak and composed by Hemanth Kumar. Telugu distributor Balaji and Kannada actor Orata Prashanth extended their best wishes.

Produced by P Murthy under the Rathnamma Movies banner, Kora was extensively shot in the dense forests of Chikkamagaluru, Horanadu, and Sakleshpur areas. Speaking about the experience, P Murthy shares, “Despite the remote locations, the team’s dedication made filming smooth. We’re thrilled to bring this story to audiences in January and have already sold remake rights for Telugu and Tamil versions.”

Tsunami Kitty expressed his gratitude over playing the lead with Kora. “I’m thankful to the producer for this opportunity and to Orata Shree for guiding me through the process,” he says, adding that stepping into the shoes of a lead actor was a dream come true.”

Joining Kitty is Charishma, who plays the female lead, while P Murthy takes on the role of the film’s antagonist.

The cast and crew, including co-producer Cheluvaraju, actors MK Math, Yathiraj, Ganesh Rao, and Soujanya. The film’s cinematography is by Selvam.