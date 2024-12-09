Sudharani dons the cop uniform in Chowkidar

Sudharani, a prominent name in Kannada cinema, is all set to sport khakhi in Chandrashekar Bandiappa's Chowkidar. She will be sharing the screen with Pruthvi Ambaar of Dia fame and Dhanya Ramkumar. The ensemble cast also includes Dialogue King Saikumar, Shwetha, and Dharma.

Director Chandrashekar Bandiappa, known for his previous hit Rathavara, has cast Pruthvi Ambar in a rugged new avatar, a departure from his usual lover-boy roles.

Despite revealing she will play a cop in the film, the makers are guarded about sharing further details about the character and its significance.

The technical crew of Chowkidar boasts includes Sachin Basrur as music composer, Siddu Kanchanahalli oversees the cinematography, and Dnyaneshw B. Mathad handles the editing. Action sequences are choreographed by Ravi Varma, while lyrics are penned by Pramod Maravanthe, Santosh Nayak, and Dr. V. Nagendra Prasad.

The film's crucial portions have been shot extensively in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, making it only the second Kannada after Shivarajkumar’s Andaman in 1998.

Produced under the VS Entertainment banner by educationist Kallahalli Chandrashekhar, Chowkidar is set to release in multiple languages.